Vendhu thanindhathu kaadu Movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Engaging and engrossing
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part 1: The Kindling is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language musical gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, written by B. Jeyamohan and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh.
- 15 Sep 2022 7:26 AM GMT
#VenthuThanindhathuKaadu— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff005) September 15, 2022
- A Raw & intense Drama with good 1st half & a decent 2nd half 👍
- #SilambarasanTR anchors the film🔥
- ARR BGM - backbone🤝
- A Different attempt from GVM👍
- few lags & Staging issues in 2nd hlf
- Ending Hurried
- One Time Watchable👍
Rating: 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/2Vqlo81MdQ
- 15 Sep 2022 7:04 AM GMT
#VenthuThanindhathuKaadu— 🕴ഏമാൻ🕴 (@m_visakh) September 15, 2022
Slow paced good 1st half..
Good performance frm @SilambarasanTR_
Waiting for 2nd half..... pic.twitter.com/pGZQt4Rrwf
- 15 Sep 2022 6:59 AM GMT
Refreshing to see this kind of character driven gangster drama devoid of slow motions and hero worshipping dialogues. A quiet STR makes a Loud impact in this 🎉🏆🔥Winner#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu #VenthuThanindhathuKaadu#SilamabarasanTR #GVM #VTKREVIEW
- 15 Sep 2022 6:59 AM GMT
#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu— Saravana SK (@SaRaVaNaSk71848) September 15, 2022
STR Ku Vanakatha Podu 🔥@SilambarasanTR_ at his best 🤩🔥@menongautham Nayagan Meendum Varar🔥 this is what we expected from You Sir 🤩🔥@arrahman BGM and Songs are 🔥🤩🎶#VenthuThanindhathuKaadu - Part 2 ku Vanakatha Podu pic.twitter.com/ZkCHijxjNa
- 15 Sep 2022 6:54 AM GMT
This is the"STR"the world cinema needs🔥 outstanding performance from @SilambarasanTR_ lived the character muthu. @menongautham sir this is really unexpected from you💥what a comeback🔥@arrahman sir the soul of the movie🎶 Waiting for "MUTHU BHAI" #Atman #VenthuThanindhathuKaadu
- 15 Sep 2022 6:48 AM GMT
#TheLifeOfMuthu will unveil a realistic world with @SilambarasanTR_ at its apex. I've had talks with @ramsayz recently and our project would commence in the next year under @SravanthiMovies banner, - Ace director @menongautham #TheLifeOfMuthuOnSep17
- 15 Sep 2022 6:47 AM GMT
#VTK ended on such a high note.. Fans asking for part 2..
The hype is real for #VTK2 @SilambarasanTR_ @menongautham@VelsFilmIntl
The hype is real for #VTK2 @SilambarasanTR_ @menongautham@VelsFilmIntl
- 15 Sep 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Blockbuster reviews pouring in for #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu which is released today..💥💫@SilambarasanTR_ OUTSTANDING performance & AR rahman music getting terrific response from fans🔥🔥Good scope to do big in Hindi too.. Looking forward to watch it in Hindi tonight. #VTKReview
- 15 Sep 2022 6:44 AM GMT
#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu 🌟— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 15, 2022
Second Half - Decent
- Drama picks up after a flat romance track & the gang war was Engaging👍
- #SilambarasanTR runs the show..🔥
- Few lags & Few Staging misses
- 2nd part lead looked hurried & Non-sync
- Overall a One time watch 👍
Rating: 3.25/5
- 15 Sep 2022 6:42 AM GMT
#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: The man @SilambarasanTR_ is like fine wine, keeps getting better. So good to watch in such a role that starts off in innocent fashion & then fires up gradually. He is excellent especially in the opening sequence, interval & few other emotional scenes.