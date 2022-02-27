'Bheemla Nayak' and revenge politics

The eagerly awaited film 'Bheemla Nayak' has been released and the legions of hard core fans of Pawan Kalyan thronged the theaters and watched the film with redoubled interest and the film as per critics is a mass hit. This has served as ambrosia to the fans of Pawan and other cinegoers and those determined to make it a big hit as a retaliation to the government's inaction .Leave alone whether the film is a hit or not but one thing is clearly identified that the state government deliberately delayed the ticket rates amendment GO to prevent the collection tsunami of Pawan's film. This is really a dirty game of the Jagan government .

It is established that the government is afraid of the rising graph of Pawan both as admired actor and honest politician. The neighboring Telangana state is liberal and allowed the film exhibition as requested by the producer and other heads of the film and they scored brownie points and the nefarious action of the AP state government is exposed thread bare and ended up as laughing stock. This is time for the government to bid good bye to the revenge politics and personal targeting of popular opposition leaders and better concentrate on income generating methods and keep the badly derailed economy of state on track.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Needless controversy

The recently released Pavan Kalyan starter 'Bheemla Nayak' has become a centre of controversy.The political parties in AP have virtually been divided into two groups of them one is supporting the star and other opposing him.It is to remind that government has slashed the ticket prices through a GO and fixed the prices area wise and separate prices for AC and Non-AC.But some of the exhibitors challenged the GO in the High Court. The court directed the petitioners to approach the Joint Collectors concerned to resolve the grievances. Some of the exhibitors followed the direction and got resolved their issues.

Meanwhile under the leadership of matinee idol Chiranjeevi, the industry had met the CM and appealed the latter to resolve the issue as early as possible. The government is on the job and prepared to issue GO, but it was delayed due to sudden demise of IT minister Gowtham Reddy. However, Pavan Kalyan starter movie released even without waiting for impugned GO issued. Under this backdrop some of the exhibitors in the state expressed their inability to screen the movie at present prices. But it took political overtones and blaming the government as it allegedly is putting hurdles intentionally especially on Pavan Kalyan who is founder of the JSP. But these people failed to understand good intention behind slashing prices.

It is a move that has been taken so as to bring entertainment to be access to common people and enable the theatres to screen budget films also Moreover the theatres who dared to screen films even without tickets now shedding crocodile tears. Further the people who are supporting the star are conveniently forgetting the fact that TS government is realising more revenue than AP with the location of cine corporate offices in Hyderabad in spite of more theatres in AP. So, all the people who seek prosperity of AP must support government's intention of bringing of Tollywood to AP.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru