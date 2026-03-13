BJP faces an uphill task in forthcoming TN polls

This refers to your editorial ‘All eyes on Tamil Nadu as polls draw near’. The Parawheel prediction of Tamil Nadu elections may match with what other pollsters say about a second term for DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. In Tamil Nadu the probability of two prominent players DMK and AIADMK is the routine reality, akin to LDF and UDF coming to power rotationally in Kerala; but, even such situations are changing as the Left Democratic Front is expected to come to power in the state for the third term – even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out both the parties corrupt to the core, and absolutely anti-people. It is sad that the BJP is unable to create any difference in the prevailing scenario, unlike in the north, although the vote share of the BJP is increasing in every election. The assertive voice of the Hindus in TN is yet to be translated into a solid vote bank for the BJP despite DMK’s anti-Hindu agenda.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

Critics argue that continued rule by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu raises concerns among sections of Hindu devotees about the management and protection of temples and religious traditions. Yet political winds presently appear favourable for the party under M K Stalin as the opposition, led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party, struggles to consolidate strength. Similar electoral patterns may persist in Kerala and West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee, where opposition leadership remains fragmented. Why is the BJP unable to make a political dent in TN, Kerala and WB as in the northern states?

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

III

Apropos “All eyes on Tamil Nadu as polls draw near,” Mar 12. The upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have generated unprecedented curiosity, largely due to the political debut of mass cine star Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The entry of the hugely popular actor into active politics has altered the electoral narrative and injected a new element of uncertainty into the contest. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) appears wary of the massive crowds that Vijay’s campaign rallies are attracting across the state.

Meanwhile, entrenched Dravidian forces, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), are recalibrating their strategies to retain political dominance. As alliances evolve and campaign rhetoric intensifies, the traditional Dravidian political order faces an intriguing challenge. Whether Vijay’s popularity can translate into electoral success remains uncertain, but his presence has undoubtedly transformed the dynamics of the forthcoming electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

IV

Apropos“All eyes on Tamil Nadu as polls draw near”, (March 12). The editorial rightly notes the growing political activity ahead of the Assembly elections. While alliances, surveys and vote shares dominate discussions, voters expect something more meaningful. Elections should ultimately revolve around governance, public welfare and accountability rather than political calculations alone.

Political parties would do well to place clear and practical policy plans before the people—on employment, price rise, education, public health and law and order. Transparent campaign funding and responsible political messaging can also strengthen public trust. At the same time, citizens must examine promises carefully and vote thoughtfully. A mature electoral debate that focuses on issues rather than personalities will help Tamil Nadu continue its progress and set a healthy democratic example.

S M Jeeva, Chennai

V

This refers to the article “All eyes on Tamil Nadu as polls draw near” (THI, March 12): Tamil Nadu has always stood apart in the seriousness with which its people engage with electoral politics. The emergence of TVK as a significant force, the careful alliance negotiations, and the high level of public interest even before dates are announced — all of this reflects a politically aware and demanding electorate. Tamil voters have historically rewarded performance and punished complacency, and that tradition continues to keep all parties on their toes. The diversity of choices available this time gives voters genuine options.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai

VI

This refers to the editorial “All eyes on Tamil Nadu as polls draw near” published on (THI, March 12). The piece rightly highlights the shifting political landscape and the emergence of new players. While alliances and vote shares dominate discussions, the real concern is whether this competition will translate into better governance. Tamil Nadu’s electorate has consistently valued welfare, social justice, and development. Parties must therefore move beyond rhetoric and present clear, practical commitments on employment, education, and urban infrastructure. Strengthening local bodies, ensuring transparent spending, and focusing on long-term economic planning are realistic steps that can build trust.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore