Change should begin from voters

With reference to "Opposition or Obstruction? A nation held hostage by political rowdyism", I wish to put forth a few more points related to today's politics and the politicians who regularly hit the front page of every newspaper with their own agenda. As the writer of the article opined, whether it is Jagan Reddy, or Rahul Gandhi, or Sanjay Gaikwad, anyone else, the job of them is only to criticise their opponents, irrespective of the good it is done. Because, it is merely a political vendetta.

Political leaders in all parties have decided to not extend their cooperation and support, even if some good is done by the ruling party, vice versa. The reason is very simple. They want to grab the power from others' hands, by criticising and defaming their opponents. They never bother about the concerns and issues of people, they are more worried about the power and the money they should accumulate for their future generations and expenses.

Therefore, thinking about good politics and good politicians is just a waste of time. Instead, a thought should be given as how to bring about a change in voters, who are easily lured by the political parties and the party functionaries for mere temporary freebies, such as gas cylinders for women, nets for fishermen; sheep for shepherds; 6 kgs fine rice for white ration card holders.

A few families in India are rich, not all Indians. So, people must understand the nature and attitude, language of politicians, instead blindly believing them. Whether, it is CBN, Jagan, Revanth Reddy, KCR, or Rahul Gandhi, all of them have their own interests. Therefore, speaking against one another is to satisfy the voters/ common people .

Politicians are always right from their own perspective since their single point agenda is how to get to power, or how to retain power. So, the problem is not with the politicians; it is with the voters who will trust them blindly for mere provisional benefits. Let us expect a change in people, but not in politicians.

Dr Venkat Yadav Avula, Hyderabad

NDA should remember their days in Oppn

Apropos 'Opposition or obstruction.., there is no doubt the political rivalry has now become personal enmity, and the days when MP's sat together for a cup of tea together after a ferocious debate against each other have been long one. One cannot really blame the present opposition because they are only doing the things that were done to them when the UPA was in power.

Entire sessions of parliament were wasted due to the tactics of the NDA in opposition. There is no doubt that the level of debate has deteriorated and abusive language is freely used across all parties. All parties try to protect their own members no matter how serious is the offence. Before blaming the congress led UPA opposition in power, the writer would do well to remember the behaviour of the BJP members then.

Both government and opposition are needed in a democracy. By declaring that its objective was a congress mukt Bharat, the PM Modi has sent a wrong message about wanting to finish off the opposition. Can any opposition take kindly to this statement of intent?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Is Congress becoming a pariah in national scenario?

The Congress party despite being the main opposition in Parliament is bereft of direction and goal, when it comes to the priorities of extending a constructive support to the government in power. The frustration of Congress leaders is evident that is reflective in the body language and means adapted deliberately to work against the centre. The Congress is forgetful of its role as a responsible opposition, a trend that is evident in other political groups too – big and small.

It is time to identify and differentiate between a democratic opposition and the coterie of political conglomerates out to wreck and destroy democracy, masquerading as opposition in the country. It is another that people of the country cannot be fooled by the tricks and tantrums being played out by the opposition. The Congress's ambition of coming to power resorting to shortcut methods that are deliberately anti-national and anti-social are being unerringly watched and understood by the masses.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Oppn should shun constant confrontation

It is with reference to the editorial page article "Opposition or Obstruction”. In a democracy, the Opposition plays a crucial role of holding the ruling party accountable and providing an alternative vision for governance. The Opposition activities ensure transparency, promote healthy debate and contribute to more robust and responsive democratic process.

The Opposition is often seen as a potential alternative government especially in parliamentary systems The protests by opposition in Farmer's protedt compelled Union government to withhold the act .But however today, India's parliamentary Opposition is not merely fragmented but also in disarray. Also some opposition leaders engage in activities that undermine democratic principles such as obstructing legislative processes spreading misinformation or inciting violence

These actions weaken democratic institutions and erode public trust. The present protest by opposition against Special Intensive Revision in Bihar is crucial in deciding the fate of immigrants in Bihar. Instead of constant confrontations the Opposition should be involved in key discussions and legislative processes to ensure better governance.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli