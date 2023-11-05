Congress gaining over BRS rapidly

The prospects of Congress winning the Assembly elections in Telangana are looking better than those of the BRS and the BJP. BJP everyone thought would be an alternative to BRS. After the change of leadership from Bandi Sanjay to Kishan Reddy, its graph is declining in all aspects.

The leaders who joined BJP from other parties after the GHMC corporate/Dubbaka elections are slowly are joining Congress. Most likely all the leaders who joined the BJP are slowly realising that the BJP is not the alternative to BRS, despite announcing that a BC candidate would be made the CM. The prominent leaders of the BJP are not contesting the assembly elections and sending wrong signals to their cadre. Most political analysts opine the BJP graph is declining considerably as they have announced the candidate list very late.

The BJP combination with the Jana Sena also may not yield good results this time. The Congress has gained its importance as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are concentrating on Telangana after the Karnataka results. The Congress has high hopes of winning Telangana elections. nother advantage is the YSR Telangana decided not to contest and to support the Congress as Y S Sharmila wishes that by any means their votes should not go to BRS. The TDP is surprisingly not contesting and the TDP voters this time are not in favor of BRS as KTR told IT employees not to protest in TS against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. The BRS being the national party is unable to address the AP issue efficiently. Most of the surveys also indicate that it has an edge over the BRS. The BRS is worried and putting all their efforts to make this time hat-trick.

– Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad