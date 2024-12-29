Congress turning a pariah in oppn bloc

I refer to the article on 'Belgavi meet: They came, they met and they left' (Dec 28). In remembrance of the centenary celebrations of CWC, where Mahatma Gandhi took over charge as its president, more was expected in the meet. Rather than a ‘Chintan Baithak’, the CWC meet merely indulged in BJP bashing and did not unveil any solid plans to come back to power in 2029. It was expected that the two-day session would go in for serious introspection and roll out major reforms in its organisational structure. But it did not happen.

The party needs to infuse young blood and move away from the present team of cheer leaders if it plans to stage a comeback by 2029 which stands tall. Save Constitution, Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Satyagrah Baithak will not pay the party any dividends for it has lost over 90 elections since 2014 elections. More-over, the poor and the middle class people are overburdened by taxes, inflation, lack of proper employ-ment opportunities for our youth, relook at GST while farmers have many problems to counter. Many industries are on the verge of extinct. The party should speak more on the people's problem than chal-lenging the BJP politically on all scores.

The party has failed miserably to act as a responsible opposition. Its continued neglect of people's concern, non-introspection for its electoral loses, infusion of young blood and weightage to first family are some of the bottlenecks it should overcome. Or else 2029 will be a distant dream for the party.

–Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

The Belagavi two-day CWC session dashed the hopes and expectations of Congress supporters of witnessing the party in a new and vibrant avatar to be robust enough to take on the mighty political oppo-nent BJP – that was not. The same old litany was played out with least concern or care for the party being lifted out of the present political morass which is virtually facing an existential crisis, having become an untouchable and virtual pariah among its own political partners in the INDI Alliance. There was no attempt, of course, to correct the party by chalking out a new roadmap and vision for 2029 when the next general elections are slated for the country.

It is clear that the old stalwarts in the party are not at all serious about infusing new blood and young leadership in the party or revamp the party at the grassroots; but continue to believe in lampooning the ruling government over silly and irrelevant issues like insult to B R Ambedkar, EVM etc., that shows the lack of clarity and seriousness to take on the political opponent in the upcoming elections with the might and potential that are undoubtedly required.

The AAP has openly challenged the leadership of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in the INDI Alliance, and wants it to be replaced by Mamata Banerjee, being made the leader the group, endorsed effectively by others like RJD, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, which seems more in tune with peoples’ expectations. This leaves no scope for Congress indulging in irrelevant political diatribe.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad