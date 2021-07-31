Huzurabad is a hotspot now

Huzurabad Constituency had a special place in State politics right from the formation of the TRS party and the formation of TRS government has gained considerable importance after the resignation of Etela Rajender from TRS in political circles.

The elections dates are not yet announced still all the parties would like to make an impact on voters in all means. Everyone has taken of proposed Huzurabad elections very seriously unlike other constituencies. The TRS is planning to win the elections by all means and taking all measures to defeat Etela Rajender.

It looks that it will a triangular contest between TRS, BJP, and Congress. Congress in an opinion if the votes are divided between the TRS and BJP and in most likely it will be an advantage of Congress. Every one contesting party is taking these elections very seriously. TRS is very seriously working for the defeat of Eatala Rajender and deputing trusted MLAs and MPs will be in charge of the Huzurabad elections. The Impact of padayatras will certainly make an impact on voters we have seen recent Graduate constituency election where Teenmar Mallanna(independent Candidate) could able to make an impact on voters as he is being in the second position after TRS. Rajender has won four terms form Huzurabad as a TRS candidate and he has very close association and rapport with the voters.

Let's see the outcome of the results. Who will win the race? The elections are not ultimate for their future political career one has to be conscious about this and should not act accordingly there will be an added advantage always for the ruling party as they can justify the voters with many welfare schemes well in advance prior to the announcement of elections dates.

— Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad