My Voice: Views of our readers 27nd july 2023

PM’s attack on I.N.D.I.A unjustified

It seems PM Modi is upset just because the opposition parties came together with INDIA as its coalition name. It is disgusting on PM Modi’s part to launch a scathing attack on the opposition parties. PM is comparing opposition alliance with East India Company, PFI and Indian Mujahideen. PM Modi says Indian National Congress was formed by the Britishers. What is wrong in it? It is the same Indian National Congress that made Britishers leave India with their non-violence movement. PM Modi has forgotten that while sending out Britishers from India, we Indians used the slogan “Quit India.” Our PM is thinking that he is criticising the opposition alliance over the alliance name I.N.D.I.A, but actually he is insulting our country India.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Nation remembers Kargil brave hearts

I am proud of my son Rajasekhar who served in Indian Air Force and participated in Kargil War in May1999 when he was transferred to Avantipur in Jammu and Kashmir. He is now serving in State Bank of India. There are many proud mothers like me. Indian Army fought legendary battles to evict Pakistani intruders threatening our territorial integrity. Operation Vijay was one of the toughest and longest one. Soldiers stand as synonym for sacrifice to protect and safeguard their (our) motherland. Independent India was ruthlessly and illegally attacked by China and Pakistan sporadically and thousands of our armed personnel have become martyrs. They remain immortals in Indian history. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, every Indian salutes the valiant soldiers living and those who breathed their last.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days, ended on 26 July and resulted in the loss of life on both sides. The war ended with India regaining control of all the occupied territory and Pakistan withdrew its forces accepting defeat. The Leh War Memorial is a symbol of mortification of our war heroes and the victory march 24 years ago. In it there is a detailed account of the entire Kargil war and the battles within. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Victory at Operation Vijay (1999), my salute to the martyred ones during this prestigious war.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Parl must find end to Manipur mayhem

The no-confidence motion notice, issued by the alliance of 26 opposition parties I.N.D.I.A, plus BRS, in the parliament , is a brilliant strategy to force the dumb government side to open its mouth and answer the questions raised by the opposition, on behalf of the people in Manipur, NE, and rest of India. In this regard, it is abundantly clear that there is no imminent danger for government whatsoever, but it is likely to get roasted by the opposition parties. Therefore, both the treasury benches and the opposition parties are requested to debate the issue with patriotic fervour and arrive at a solution to restore peace and justice.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Leaders of the opposition alliance have planned to move a non-confidence motion against the NDA government over the Manipur issue. Though it is clear as daylight that the motion will be defeated in Parliament, where the NDA enjoys a massive majority, the call for a con-confidence motion is intended to be more symbolic of their protest over the volatile situation in Manipur, and the silence of Prime Minister Modi on the anarchy that unfolded in the Northeastern state recently. The opposition was in fact driven to this desperate move by the obstinacy of the central government.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

This new move on the opposition part clearly indicates the growing frustration with no constructive agenda on their part – except to vitiate the situation in the country, on one pretext or the other. The country has been seeing session after session literally being washed out by the unruly attitude of the Opposition on trivial and imaginary issues. One feels that the Opposition is fervently digging its own grave for the cavalier attitude.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad