MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th August 2025

Excellent piece on reckless parenting; worth inclusion in Mann Ki Baat

Ispeak for countless readers and parents for publishing a very socially relevant article 'Reckless parenting: A family and national disaster' by K Krishna Sagar Rao. Parents’ isolation, emotional erosion, passivity of parents, gadget misuse; drug and alcohol abuse are all a deadly combination of factors responsible for the present day reckless negligent and irresponsible behaviour of students and youth. Parents need to take out space and spend quality time with their children. They need to be closely watched while at home and even more importantly while at schools. The formative years are very crucial as it is the phase when they are susceptible to the outside world, its many attractions and influences. This is when their behaviour and personalities can and should be moulded so that they become responsible citizens and at a later stage contribute to nation-building, while building a career for themselves. I feel this should also be shared with the Prime Minister's office and be included in Narendra Modi’s MKB broadcast.

N R Raghuram,Hyderabad

Repose confidence in our youth

Apropos'Reckless parenting: A family and national disaster', there is much that is wrong with the present-day parenting, but it is not that it was very good earlier. Times change and unlike their parents, the children today are questioning every belief and system which parents are trying to impose on them. There may be some examples when rebellion becomes self-destructive, but children are seeing the duplicity of society and their parents too. According to tradition, women were supposed to look after the family with self-sacrifice being considered the highest virtue. Today, if a woman wants to discard the role assigned by society and wants to tread her own path, what are the reactions of people like the writer? Anybody who obeys parents without question is regarded as good. This has changed. The young must find their own way. And instead of the stories of gloom and doom, including calling it a national disaster; let us have a little more confidence in our youth!

Anthony Henriques,Mumbai

Onus on parents

Thisrefers to the article "Reckless parenting: A family and a national disaster". This article depicts more parental lapses rather than the student unrest. Over the years we witnessed a sharp decline in conscious and responsible parenting, especially in urban and semi-urban India. The reasons are many. Today we observe that in almost 90 per cent households both husband and wife are earning members. This is obvious because of rising prices and the desire of the parents to free their children from all troubles they face in their teenage years. The parents outsource their most sacred responsibility to gadgets, schools and social trends. They enroll their wards in the so-called high standard schools and colleges thinking that they would learn everything and there was no need for parents to focus on their academic progress. This is a mistaken notion. Even though teachers’ pay more attention on students, it is the responsibility of parents, either father or mother to follow up on what they learnt in schools or colleges. This makes the kids to realise that their parents are cross-checking them and hence be attentive and focus on their studies and other activities. Unfortunately, many parents have abdicated the responsibility of creating boundaries, which allow their children to attend late night parties, casual dating, provocative dressing, unfiltered media and even alcohol or drug experimentation all under the excuse of freedom. Let us not be passive spectators to the emotional erosion of our children. Let us rise to the role only we can play. Let parents pay attention to them on an everyday basis and guide them into enjoying a better future.

T S N Rao,Hyderabad

The crisis of conscious parenting

Theopinion of the article "Reckless parenting: A family and a national disaster" is clear that reckless parenting is silently dismantling the emotional, cultural, and moral fabric of our society. With both parents working, it's quite understandable, but what is not acceptable is their complete withdrawal from their role as moral and emotional anchors. Today’s children are growing up without real conversations, value systems or guidance on ethics. We need to reclaim our role as parents and prioritise conscious parenting. This includes setting boundaries, having meaningful conversations, and being present in our children's lives. By doing so, we can raise a generation that is emotionally intelligent, responsible and compassionate. Let's rise to the challenge and be the mentors, moral compasses, and protectors our children need and that we all ought to be, first and foremost.

K. Sridevi Tejaswani,Hyderabad

Promote extra-curricular activities

Thishas reference to the article ' Reckless parenting - A family and national disaster ' by K Krishna Sagar Rao. There are around 640 million smartphone users in our country, which also has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of illiterates. Among them, 82 per cent of male and 92 per cent of female workers have a monthly income of around Rs 10,000. All parents send their children to schools and colleges so that they are assured of getting good jobs and can settle down in their married life. Unfortunately, many students are getting addicted to smartphones, among several other such temptations. Awareness is constantly spread across various platforms of the media about the adverse impact of such addictions. As parents have to earn for the family and are away from home, their children return home from school/college and feel isolated. In this scenario, it is quite difficult for parents to monitor and guide their children. To keep youth active physically and academically, they need to be introduced to extra-curricular activities like learning games, music, chess, carroms, drawing and painting, reading books and visiting libraries, among other such value addition. Towards this the central and state governments, and the alumni must step in and ensure quality facilities in all educational institutions across the country. This is the only solution to wean them away from smartphones and other vices.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Good family environment is paramount

Thisis in response to "Reckless parenting: A family and a national disaster"(THI, August 8). The author has explained substantially about good parenting, which is literally missing in the current times. As the author rightly points out, parents are the first leaders for their children and family their first alma mater. The task of parents is cut out as regards grooming their children during their formative years. In keeping with the adage "charity begins at home," so also do the first lessons for children. Whatever is initially learned by children, whether good or bad, is from parents. Therefore, parents should be conscious of this compelling form of upbringing. Keeping this crucial and critical aspect in mind, parents should be flexible but not overly lenient in any manner. Parenting is like a syllabus. The syllabus of any course is designed with some objectives and the same is taught within a timeframe. The fact is that no individual is a family and the society is an extension of a family. Family is the combination of a group of members: father, mother, siblings, grandparents, and cousins. So, children will become good when they grow in a healthy atmosphere that can come courtesy of sound parenting.

Dr Venkat Yadav Avula,MASS

August 9 is dedicated to Sanskrit, the language of Gods

Morethan being a classical ancient tongue, Sanskrit as a language constitutes the backbone of Indian philosophy, mathematics, literature and religious traditions. It’s structured grammar and vast vocabulary set unique standards in linguistics. Many Indian and world scholars believe that Sanskrit offers logical frameworks useful in computer science, artificial intelligence, and digital linguistics.

Reverentially hailed as the “Mother of all languages” and “Language of the Gods”, especially in India, particularly in the context of its influence on other Indian languages, Sanskrit has roots in the Vedic period and has reportedly influenced development of various European languages.

Vishwa Sanskrit Divas:

Since 1969, August 9, marking the World Sanskrit Day, is dedicated to highlight its timeless heritage, vast literature, science and spirituality. The day provides an opportunity for communities - both Indian and globally - to reconnect with linguistic roots, encourage learning, and appreciate a script that shaped civilisation.

Ever relevant wisdom:

Sanskrit’s timeless influence is perhaps best captured through its memorable quotes and slogans, each word echoing clarity and ancient wisdom. They include slogans like “Sarvebhavanthu Sukhinah” (May all be happy), “Vidya dada this Vinayah” (Knowledge gives humility), “Satyam Vada Dharmam Chara” (Speak truth, follow righteousness), “Loka Samsthah: Sukhino Bhavanthuh” (May all the beings in all worlds be happy), and “Nasthi Mathrusamaa Chaya” (There is no shade like mother’s protection).

From rural Indian classrooms to international language departments, World Sanskrit Day comes alive through vibrant activities, such as shloka recitation, language related competitions, debates, and Sanskrit essay writing contests, creative poster-making or drawing competitions, short speeches, workshops, online seminars discussing the legacy and future of Sanskrit. These activities help foster genuine enthusiasm, community pride, and personal growth while ensuring Sanskrit’s rich heritage thrives among new generations.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Make a difference this I-Day

Weall celebrate Independence Day every August 15, and ironically it’s just a celebration for most of us. Many people celebrate by singing and uploading patriotic songs and freedom quotes on social media. It is almost the same across educational institutions. We exhort our children to sing patriotic songs and stage an emotional play that is themed around patriotism. Of course, it enhances patriotism in young minds, but what about the next day? We see the flags being trampled upon on roads and thrown into dustbins.

Our national flag is a symbol of the nation’s pride and respect. There is liberal use of the flag on Independence Day and Republic Day. There is a new trend of selling flags made of paper and plastic, which is incorrect. With a sense of national pride, people enthusiastically buy such flags but the very next day, we find them being on roads and in dustbins. By allowing this to happen, people forget that they are insulting the country's national flag. Even more tragically, these flags are burnt along with garbage. It is the duty of every individual to show respect for the national flag. We also see people waving the national flag proudly during national, cultural and sports events. However, once the programme or the event gets over, we see the flags strewn all over the place. This disrespect towards our national flag must be stopped forthwith. Even when the national anthem is played on radio or on television, people don’t stand and sing along. They are busy cooking in the kitchen or are busy talking on their mobile phones with their friends and relatives.

As Indians, we should respect our country’s national flag, the national anthem and the national song. We must understand that the country’s needs more than patriotic songs or celebrations twice a year. Be sincere and honest with your work. A common man cannot change the whole system but many common people together can do this. It is the best way to make a difference.

Approximately 78 years back, our great leaders struggled and sacrificed their lives to bless us with a nation where we could practice our religion without fear of recrimination. It feels like we are an independent nation only in name. approximately, 78 years on, we still struggle to hold free and fair elections, elect competent and honest leaders, provide justice and quality education to all, keep the press free and attain gender parity. Sounds Utopian?

Jubel D'Cruz,Mumbai

Introduce ‘Vay Vandana Scheme’ in TG

I would like to highlight that the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health care trust through their circular no 56/AB-PMJAY - RAHCT/NHA /2025 DT 29/03/2025 had informed all the empanelled hospitals about the decision to implement "Vay Vandana Scheme" for all those aged over 70 years .

The trust further instructed empanelled hospitals to conduct awareness programmes to enroll eligible beneficiaries. This notification was announced almost four months back but there has been no progress whatsoever on that front. I and my wife are septuagenarians and eligible for treatment under the scheme. I contacted some local Mee Seva centres and also contacted Aarogyasri customer care centre (104) requesting for the card. Sadly, are clueless about the scheme in Telangana.

The government is therefore requested to streamline the scheme and mandate it in Telangana, thereby enabling the 70+ citizens to avail of cashless facilities and the treatment, thereafter.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad

Indigenous people need protection not isolation

TheWorld Indigenous Peoples’ Day, observed on August 9, is not just a date but a call to honour the unheard voices, rich heritage and struggles of indigenous communities. Guardians of nature for millennia, they now seek protection themselves. Their lifestyles, traditional knowledge, languages, and customs teach us the art of balanced progress with nature. Yet, in the race for modernity, they have been pushed to the margins, their rights stripped, and their identities threatened with extinction. On this day let us stand against the injustice being rendered to them and amplify their voices.

The foundation of this day was laid in 1982 with the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations. In 1994, the UN General Assembly declared August 9 as World Indigenous Peoples’ Day to recognize their rights, cultural heritage, and contributions to environmental conservation. Globally, 370-500 million indigenous people preserve 7,000 languages and 5,000 cultures. Though only five per cent of the world’s population, they bear over 15 per cent of global poverty, highlighting their socio-economic challenges.

In India, over 104 million indigenous people (8.6 per cent of the population) form the cultural soul of the nation. Residing primarily in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Northeast, these communities enrich their respective regions with their unique cultures. Festivals like Sarhul, Karma, and Bhagoriya, along with Gond-Bheel dances, Warli paintings, and handicrafts, are priceless gems of Indian heritage.

The unbreakable bond of indigenous peoples with nature is inspiring. They revere rivers as mothers, mountains as deities, and trees as the basis of life. According to a UN report, indigenous communities protect 22 per cent of the world’s land, while preserving biodiversity. Yet, under the guise of ‘development,’ their lands are being seized. The Dungri Dam project, for instance, could displace 20,000 indigenous people and destroy 3,000 hectares of forest, signaling the threat industrial projects pose to their existence.

Their challenges extend beyond the loss of land. Lack of education, healthcare, and employment binds them. In India, malnutrition rates among indigenous children exceed the national average, and literacy rates lag way behind. Of the 7,000 indigenous languages globally, 40 per cent face extinction due to exclusion from education and governance. In India, languages like Bhili, Gondi, and Santhali are gradually disappearing.

The 2025 theme, “Indigenous peoples and Artificial Intelligence: Protecting rights, building the future,” calls for their empowered participation in the digital age. AI can be a tool to preserve their languages, art, and rights, provided it is accessible and inclusive.

The rights of indigenous peoples are both a constitutional (Article 342) and global (UNDRIP, 2007) responsibility. Yet, displacement, discrimination, and exploitation persist as obstacles. Their folk arts—Warli, Madhubani, the rhythm of Mandar, and Chhau dance—connect us to our roots. Without these, our civilization is incomplete.

Integrating indigenous peoples into the mainstream does not mean erasing their identity but providing education, healthcare, and opportunities while respecting their heritage. Governments, organizations, and the society must craft policies that honor their legacy. Every August 9 provides an opportunity to amplify their voices, protect their rights, and proudly acknowledge their contributions. It is not a one-day celebration but a call for sustained efforts.

Prof R K Jain, Barwani (MP)