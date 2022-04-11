MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th April 2022

Imran fell out of favour with Army

The ousting of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, through no confidence motion is not surprising. The die is cast once he fell out of military's favour there. The entire episode cannot be construed as win or failure of democracy there as it's nothing to do with norms of democracy. It cannot be seen as good or bad development towards India. Except for one or two statements, Imran Khan has not shown any favourable gesture. The legislature there is not free to call the shots regarding diplomatic relations with others. His ousting has upheld the tradition of Pakistan where the PMs could not complete their full term in office. His innings in office is not ceremonious, unlike his cricket career.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

While this is the first time that a sitting PM in Pakistan has been voted out, that has been a normal occurrence in India. This means that democracy in Pakistan is gradually finding its feet. Imran Khan's downfall is spectacular. He arrived as this unknown commodity from political perspective, since he didn't belong to the mainstream political parties, either the Pakistan (Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan People's Party. He held a lot of promise but that soon proved to be a mirage. And he became unpopular with each passing day. Pakistan's democracy faced a peculiar position and the dance of democracy was complete when Imran Khan was finally ousted out of power. It is time for better things to follow.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Imran Khan's downfall had been in the making since last year when he crossed swords with the country's all-powerful army. united Opposition in Pakistan, after weeks of tackling obstacle after obstacle, has succeeded in its objective of toppling the government. The Opposition, of course, has cause to celebrate, but maybe not for long. Removing Imran Khan is probably only the first in a long list of challenges that Pakistan's new leader will have to face. The front-runner for PM post Shahbaz Sharif, or whoever is elected Pakistan's new PM, will inherit the same issues that Imran Khan's government was facing. This includes crippling debt, rising inflation, militancy and unsteady relations with foreign powers. The new regime will also have to fix its relations with the US.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Exports fetch more than MSP



This refers to Chief Minister KCR planning to hold paddy dharna in Delhi on Monday (11-04-2022). One feels this is an unnecessary exercise on the part of TRS in drawing public attention to the apathy by the Centre in procuring paddy from Telangana. I believe no other State in the country has ever indulged in such a protest exercise before, on this similar scale. I am sure the surplus paddy in Telangana can be put to value addition as finished products, by way of direct export to Sri Lanka or any other country which is in need of rice and rice products, through export houses to garner better income and profit for the state, while farmers can be given fair price to the produce, even in higher terms than the MSP as being alleged by the Opposition for KCR politicising the paddy war with Centre.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

AP CM should not lose his cool



Jagan has stunned many of his admirers when he said that no one can pluck his hair, indirectly a derisive slang in Telugu. Normally, a very composed man, particularly after becoming CM, Jagan is being cornered allegedly by unfair allegations of one part of media and all opposition parties put together. Ironically, Congress is subdued, may be because of its insignificance in AP politics in particular. When he is pushed to dharma sankat, Jagan is now referring to characters from Hindu mythology so that people understand the uncanny nature of how illogically he is being targetted by his political foes. Already wounded by Courts, financial mess, power problems, fuel hikes, Jagan naturally expects moral support from one and all besides going on with politics, the lifeline for so-called democracy. These days no one in the opposition is interested in giving suggestions other than mere fault finding. Jagan has to move on in spite of and not because of any help from Opposition parties without losing his cool. Kodali Nani is enough for him to be vituperative instead of himself stepping into the former's shoes.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad