MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th July 2025

MNS MLA must be punished

This refers to the editorial ‘Politicians wreaking havoc should be duly punished’ (THI July 10). Sadly, Maharashtra is witnessing political highhandedness of Shiv Sena and MNS workers, who are indulging in needless violence either in the name of ‘Marathi’ language or in the process of intimidating innocent people from other states. The over-focus by the MNS to teach Marathi to others is unnecessary and unwarranted. Its MLA slapping and punching a non-local in the MLA canteen over the quality of ‘dal’ served there, has brought the reputation of the Shiv Sena and MNS combine several notches down in the public eye. The wanton vandalism of the toll booth showed the rowdy and uncouth behaviour of the opposition in Maharashtra in dismal light; and the government must take to task these lawbreakers so that they would not dare to repeat such acts again.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Publicly humiliate all law-breaking leaders

Politicians displaying a troubling disregard for constitutional norms and democratic principles is not only condemnable but is also indicative of a larger political conspiracy due to its inability to reconcile with failures. Recently, the way MNS members are resorting to violence in the name of linguistic pride in an increasingly polarised and identity-driven political climate is deplorable. Similarly, politicians taking law into their lands at the drop of a hat and going on a rampage on a false notion is dangerous. It is time to draw a line and unequivocally warn people triggering mob frenzy. Strict action should include arrests, fast-track trials and publicly damning the perpetrators. The courts, police and civil society must unite in ensuring this does not spiral into another round of violence. Only then, can hate violence and mob violence on one pretext or the other can be put to an end

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Mandate semi-circular layout of classrooms

It is commendable that some schools in Kerala have given up the traditional row-based seating arrangement in favour of a semi-circular layout in classrooms inspired by Vinesh Viswanath’s debut Malayalam film Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. The film portrays school life in a rural setting in Kerala. The time has indeed come to actualise the idea of semi-circular configuration of classrooms to foster friendship and fellowship among students. This innovative adaptation would de-congest the classroom, create a more congenial atmosphere for interaction and learning and enable schools to do without pigeonholing students as ‘frontbenchers’, ‘middle benchers’ and ‘backbenchers’ and students to imbibe the spirit of equality and companionship and camaraderie and value cooperation more than competition. Further, it would do away with getting seats depending on height or supposed brilliance or based on names in alphabetical order. In the new classroom configuration, all students get the teacher’s attention in equal measure and no student feels neglected. From now onwards, the governments and private school managements would do well to design and build new schools, keeping in mind creation of enough space for the semi-circular layout of classrooms.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Identify Nipah cases on urgent basis

Patients recovering from Nipah infection, which has become endemic in north Kerala, have been disease-free and without post-infection sequelae thus far. However, two persons continue to be bed-bound in a vegetative state, as an aftermath of Nipah encephalitis. This has cast a gloom on Nipah survivors and is worrying healthcare providers. The unfavourable long-term effect of the infection renders the identification of the source of the dreaded viral infection even more crucial.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

No way to treat history-making women cricketers

India’s women’s cricket team has just made history by winning their first T20 series in England. Alas, what has been the nation’s reaction? A passing cheer. Had it been the men’s team, headlines would scream the achievement and there would be celebrations on the streets. Why must women work twice as hard for half the recognition? This win isn’t just about cricket—it’s about respect, equality, and breaking old patterns. The question is: will sponsors and fans now stand behind them—or simply scroll past? If victory abroad doesn’t earn lasting support at home, what will? Let’s not just clap today. Let’s commit to change. Because real progress isn’t in trophies—it’s in the way we value them.

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai