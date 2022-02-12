MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th February 2022

A new hope for Covid-19 patients

Kudos to Glenmark Pharma, India, and Canadian SaNOzite for developing a nasal spray called 'FabiSpray'for the treatment of Covid-19 in high-risk adult patients in India. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray(NONS) named FabiSpray has antimicrobial properties, designed to kill the Covid-19 virus in the upper airways. It also prevents viruses from reaching the lungs. Several nasal sprays are already being in use in several countries. Antiviral nasal sprays may be a potential option for treating Covid-19. The idea is to defeat the Coronavirus while it's still in the nose before it has the chance to invade the lungs or the body further. Researchers say a nasal spray vaccine might be the most effective way to fight the novel Coronavirus. The nasal vaccines, if proved to be effective, initiates antibody production from the nose, mouth, and connected airways that can neutralize the virus before it enters the body. One advantage is it will not require trained personnel to administer vaccinations and, these vaccines may not need refrigeration. Moreover, immunizing populations with a nasal vaccine would be faster than injections. Additionally, a nasal vaccine would likely appeal more, particularly to children instead of shots; and would alleviate the struggle surrounding shortages of needles, syringes, and other components of injectable vaccines.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Yogi becoming desperate



In the midst of hijab issue raging all over the country and hours before the commencement of the first phase of polling in west UP, a video appeal to the electorate by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath telling the voters not to allow UP to become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala by making a derogatory reference to the three States is not only a mischievous propaganda but has dangerous ramifications if it goes unchecked. As the appeal to voters after campaigning has already ended is a gross violation of election rules, strong criticism from CMs and senior leaders of the three States is a clear pointer that Yogi Adityanath is scared and frustrated over the poll results.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

College rule book not above Constitution



The observation by the Karnataka High Court that students cannot insist on religious clothing inside the classroom or on campus is disappointing. It is not clear on what basis it has been made. Anyway, the matter is sure to be eventually decided by the Supreme Court. With due respect to the courts, we make a fervent appeal to them that they should strictly go by the Constitution and not by Hindu revivalism currently sweeping the country. College rule book cannot prevail over the Constitution. Just because it is an eyesore to those who show religious intolerance, Muslim girls should not be denied this freedom. They have rights to education and manifest religious identity simultaneously.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Till the High Court of Karnataka gives its final verdict in the Hijab row, the authorities should leave no stone unturned in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state. Thinking rationally, logically and ideally, the local authorities should have resolved the issue when it was in bud. Either all religious symbols, ideograms or badges should be allowed in educational institutes or none; it is as simple as ABC. Above all, they just can't be a threat to law and order of a campus or state.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

It is very unfortunate that students are being instigated to sacrifice themselves for the political benefit of someone or the other. The timing of raking up hijab issue and not evincing sincere interest in containing the ugly and unpleasant activities of students against their own co-students make it quite evident that it is a planned attempt of a political party to whip up communal sentiments to gain political advantage in the elections to be held in five States. Without the blessings of ruling party such events cannot gain momentum. The necessity of court appealing to maintain calm atmosphere tells a lot about the shabby turn the movement is gaining. It is time to teach them the art of living together with people of diversified culture, religion, castes, region and tongue failing which inaugurating Statue of Unity will be a mere mockery rather than confirming staunch belief in Unity. Leaving the essence of religion fighting on dress code is meaningless indeed.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur