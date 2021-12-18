MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th December 2021

Ignoring Indira was a mistake

Vijay Diwas celebration on mark of 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 was celebrated but BJP government deliberately skipping any mention of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a bad move. Nobody can forgot Indira Gandhi's role in the victory over Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh in 1971. India had won the war to save democracy under the able leadership of former PM Indira Gandhi.

We had won the war within a span of 13 days under her able leadership . Rahul Gandhi has rightly said that " Indira Gandhi took 32 bullets for the country , but her name is not mentioned ". No one can belittle or ignore the role of the Iron lady Indira Gandhi. Now distorting history has become a national sport . It is said that even Gods can't alter the past.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Last ride for Metro Man



Apart from the truth that Metro Man did not win the Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Palakkad – his defeat brings out the shuddering reality that the electorate of Kerala do not consider intellectual capacity and intelligence of a candidate to help win the election. Every level-headed citizen in the state thought E Sreedharan as the sure winner, for his unquestionable credentials as a technocrat, and truthful individual, to be the most eligible candidate. But, the electorate had different views of him, which led Metro Man to quit politics once and for all, leaving a bitter experience in the wake of the unexpected development of an electoral defeat.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

E Sreedharan, who quit active politics can very well serve the nation by contributing his inputs as an engineer par excellence who was instrumental in the construction of numerous challenging projects like the Konkan Rail route, Delhi and Kochi Metro rail.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

MoS must go



Ajay Mishra, Mo S for Home affairs, the father of main accused in Lakhimpur violence case may not offer resignation from his post, as such act would weaken his position politically in his poll bound state. But his continuing in the cabinet cannot bring any grace to the cabinet itself. Though he cannot be made accountable to the wrongs of his son, allowing him to continue in the government will amount to be a disservice to the cause of free and fair trial. For the impartiality in justice delivery should not only be maintained, but also be perceived to be maintained, the government should heed the demand of opposition to sack him from his post.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Normally, ministers maintain safe distance and remain calculated while speaking to the press but when their frustration reaches a crescendo, they feel hounded and go berserk as happened in the case of MoS of Home Ajay Mishra. He dubbed the journalists as thieves. Yes they extract the truth and pass it on to the truth- seekers. But that is the job of a journalist. What is important here is not who (read Rahul Gandhi) is asking for resignation but whether his quitting would save the battered image of the government. It is precisely to salvage its sagging reputation, government has withdrawn the farmer's bills, notwithstanding the ensuing Assembly elections.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Hike in marriageable age welcome



The proposal of the government of India to raise the marriageable age of the females is certainly a wise decision if implemented. In fact, the original age old intentions / laws fixing the marriageable age to females as 18 since decades has only one understanding in their concept which is ' the husband can be taken care of by the wives in their old age / illness etc ' due to this age disparity .

However, nowadays, it is no longer valid because the girls cannot be forced to come out of their higher ambitions whether in education / employment on attaining the age of 18 years merely under the impression of ' getting married at 18 years ' . This is absolutely wrong and biased. There should certainly be a uniform law to equalise the ages of both males and females for getting married irrespective of caste , creed or community. Biologically too, both the sexes will be more mature, wise and understanding in furthering their careers both emotionally as well as economically.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad