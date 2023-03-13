MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th March 2023

Demonising the PM is deplorable

Despite great drama, BRS leader K Kavitha finally appeared before the ED that grilled her for seven hours and asked her to appear again on the 16th. It is now clear that Kavitha, like other accused in the Delhi liquor scam, has either destroyed or changed not less than her ten mobile phones; she did not carry her mobile at the time of interrogation and the ED had to retrieve it, sending security personnel to have it seized from her house. The posters appearing demonising PM Modi and attempting to saffronise the ED probe was bad in taste; the BRS family could have waited for the ultimate outcome of the probe before reacting – and to do so proactively amounts to glaring arm-twisting and adopting to intimidation.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

BRS blaming Modi when the fact remains that ED and CBI acted on the Congress's complaint about the liquor scam and started inquiring into it is not proper. The large-scale protests in Delhi and Telangana only reflects the sad reflection of present-day politics played out by BRS in connivance with opposition parties. In this connection, the photos of Modi put up all around the city with the caption "Destroyer of democracy" reveal that BRS plan to raise its pitch is only with the sole aim of defaming the Modi government in order to reap political mileage in the elections to assembly and Lok Sabha ahead. All in all, what is baffling is opposition rallying behind Kavitha.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Witch-hunt of Oppn by Modi govt

Especially, the raids of ED and CBI are excessive in Modi government. No doubt, corruption in any form must be rooted out. But there should not be any partisan attitude. Corrupt ones once join BJP, to escape from their unlawful and illegal activities, there is no enforcement fear to them. But opposition parties are grilled even on flimsy grounds. Can BJP government answer why more than 60 per cent criminal record holders in BJP are left scot-free. What kind of bonhomie relation it has with Andhra Pradesh supremo who faces serious allegations of amassing wealth out of the way. People are observing BJP's gimmicks but unable to counter it due to disintegrated and pusillanimous non-BJP parties.

NSK Prasad, Secunderabad

A moment of pride and glory for India

It is a proud moment for Indians as Guinness Book of World Records recognised Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, as the world's largest fully hockey stadium with a capacity of 20,011. It was built in a record time of 15 months. We are glad India's national sport and our pride, hockey, is gaining recognition and popularity. Government's initiative will inspire more youth and coaches to bring glory to India. Hockey is the key to India's medals tally.

TS Karthik, Chennai

K Ramalakshmi an eminent write & critic

Veteran writer, speaker, editor, critic, journalist and film story writer for movies such as Gorintaku, Jeevana Jyothi, etc., K Ramalakshmi (KRL) left for her final abode at the ripe age of 93 on March 3. Hundreds of devotional, romantic, social and other genres of cini lyrics and script writer BhagavatulaSadasivaSankara Sastry, very popularly known as Arudra who also penned Tvamevaham, SamagrandhraSahityam and so many treatises, is the husband of KRL who is the critic of his writings. Both having same communist ideologies, they met on a literary platform in the year 1954 and decided to be couple then and there without any traditional rituals according to their Brahmin culture as they hail from this caste. Arudra died in 1998. KRL strongly supported feminist movement and it reflected in her addresses, writings and discussions. Adieu to the departed soul. Incidentally or coincidentally, my name is also the same as hers.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Need for close tabs on influenza viruses

According to experts, H3N2 outbreaks can "in fact cause death" and are more severe than the common flu. The occurrence is two to three times higher than usual for this time of year. This virus is classified as an influenza A subtype. Though the Covid pandemic appears to be over, a wave of respiratory illnesses among adults continues, with a significant number infected with influenza viruses such as H3N2, adenovirus, and H1N1. According to the most recent data available on the Integrated Health Information Platform, states reported a total of around 4,000 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza. Therefore, the Union Health Ministry has to monitor the seasonal influenza situation in various states/UTs real time. Flu surveillance is an essential component of public health. Disease monitoring is critical to addressing the situation.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur