MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th Aug 2025

Releasing timely pension best gift for freedom fighters

This is in response to the article headlined “Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties” (THI, August 13). I strongly commend this decision, as it assures justice for our freedom fighters besides ensuring responsible management of national assets. Considering that over 26,000 pension cases are pending, the August 31 deadline to clear all of them is not just administrative efficiency but also a moral duty and a thanksgiving gesture to those who gave us our freedom.

The parallel action on enemy properties is equally commendable. Swift pensions and transparent property management together reflect a governance that respects history while securing the nation’s future, which is a step every citizen should support.

Nooreen Fatima, St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad

Organ donation must be encouraged

The statistics that emerged on the International Organ Donation Day (August 13) make for dismal news in the Indian context. It is startling that there are only 0.65 donors for every 10-lakh people, whereas it is an overwhelming 30 in Spain and Croatia. Even more tragically alarming is that 15 persons die for want of organs every day.

This is a sorry state-of-affairs when we consider the significant strides India is making in the field of medicine and organ transplantation. According to one estimation, approximately two lakh people are waiting for kidney transplantation, and 50k each for liver and heart transplantation. Transplantation among women is very poor vis-à-vis organ donations. A brain-dead person can give life to eight persons if his/her organs are transplanted to those battling for life. There is a need to spread awareness about this humanitarian act, as a measure to curtail organ harvesting rackets.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Spread awareness about organ donations

This has reference to the article ‘Raising awareness about importance of organ donation’. Every August 13 is a reminder to one and all about the need for organ donation. It is a gift that offers hope to patients and their family. It is an astounding fact that over three lakh patients in India are looking for Good Samaritan organ donors. I feel medical authorities must educate masses on how to donate organs and thereby save lives, which would be a praiseworthy noble act.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Lending a humane touch to World Elephant Day

I sincerely appreciate the great initiative undertaken by the Nehru Zoological Park. (Nehru zoo celebrates World Elephant Day with spl. feasts for jumbo inmates-THI). It was heart-touching to read about the special care and attention given to four elephants-Vanaja, Asha, Sita and Vijay. Specially prepared cakes, a ‘jumbo feast’ and a refreshing three-km walk around the premises epitomise the staff’s dedication and genuine concern for animals.

By providing a safe environment for their inmates, the zoo serves as a powerful educational platform. These actions help to foster a sense of responsibility and empathy for animals, which in the long-term will be very helpful.

Suraiyya Asad, St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad