MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th May 2023

Maa Tujhe Salaam

MOTHER- The Supreme Creator of life, The blessed Representative Of the Master-Creator, Carrying in her stomach

Her baby for nine months Risking her life, Offering her blood and flesh, She brings her child into the world,

Forgetting all her pains, Her eyes gleaming with delight, She declares proudly To everyone in the family,

“See, my baby ,how cute s/he looks!”

Mother-the embodiment of undying, unselfish love And sacrifice, cradles her babe on her arms so lovingly,

Feeding from her bosom, She nurtures her child Into a strong-bodied, Healthy individual With utmost care and love,

Sacrificing all her comforts, Seeking her happiness In the joys and comforts Of her offspring; Mother- the First Teacher to the child,

educates and shapes the child Into a responsible citizen; Alas! a mother forlorn, abandoned At an old-age home By her ungrateful children,

A mother unsheltered, unfed Left on roads begging On pavements, She never curses her children For deceiving, abandoning her

And turning ungrateful to her, With tears in her eyes Of the wrinkled countenance She just keeps mumbling, “My children are not bad,

It’s all my ill-fate”, That’s the MOTHER- The Goddess of supreme love And sacrifice.

– Dr.Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Gone are the days when married couples longed for male progeny as a crowning glory in addition to the family already having female children in a row. This trend of overt male child affinity syndrome prevailing among many parents is gradually getting outdated as female children are getting decently educated these days; and are empowered financially to become more socially relevant to be assertive and independent, in coming to the rescue of their aging parents that was predominantly the responsibility of the male siblings. The marriage concerns are not on the top of the young girls these days, who are no longer under pressure by parents in tying the marital knot, unlike before - to get married and settle in life, before they turn 18. The new age girls are concerned in carving out a niche academically and financially; thus they are naturally in demand in the marriage market by eligible boys, in search of brides. There is a cordial understanding between the couple after the marriage in taking care of parents of both families – a commitment the bride seeks before the marriage. The parents on their part are ready to blend within the new equation of things, without complaining - rendering whatever is physically possible by them in running the family by way of their contribution and assistance in the new milieu. This is true of innumerable families living in the US and other parts of the world; in which both parents or a surviving parent is comfortably accommodated and is taken care of.

There were times, earlier, when an employed girl child had taken care of aging parents forfeiting the prospect and comfort of marriage despite male children being in the family, who were lukewarm towards the old and aging parents who required some measure of respect and decent care. But then, there is a word of caution to these new generation girls who are at times proving frivolous and irresponsible in terminating the marriage which is more on account of ego based, rather than genuine and valid reasons in terminating a marital bond that is always regarded for the entire life.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

The writer V Ramu Sarma’s vivid depiction of mother is impressive. Even as she is revered upon and respected at every stage inside and outside her home is a classic example about her significant contribution to family and society. In the changing times, remembering and paying glowing tribute only on Mother’s day in a year is a great disservice to her because as Homemaker or a working mother facing challenges and handling numerous responsibilities has always emerged successfully. In fact, her patience and perseverance at all times thereby enabling to juggle the pressures of children and members of the family with ease and success is her forte that even no male chauvinist can deny. Further, when the fact remains that a woman by nature is a multi-tasker and anchor of a house knowing well how to ensure smooth functioning of varied activities, she deserves to be worshipped every day.

In every Indian family, despite male chauvinism do not wish to offer additional space to them in society, she stands tall to resolve problems with ease is a testimony that Mother is supreme. All in all, “Maa Tujhe Salaam” is apt and most befitting on Mother’s day because it sends a strong and positive message that on any given day, it is not only mother’s support that benefits the family and community at large but her contribution to the progress and prospects of next generation will be mammoth and unprecedented.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

III

Today is Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May every year. A mother is capable of forgiving any wrongdoing. She is the most important woman in everyone’s life. She sacrifices her happiness for her child. No one else can care for their kids the way a mother does.

First of all, mother is a word which fills everyone with emotions. A mother is certainly the most important human being in everyone’s life. A mother’s love for her child certainly cannot be compared with anything. Her level of forgiveness is unmatchable.

Mothers share a deep connection with their children. This connection certainly cannot be matched by anyone else. Even fathers fail to establish that type of understanding. The origins of this connection happen from infancy.

Mothers also are the emotional backbone of the family. An individual can share almost any secret with his/her mother. Furthermore, mothers have an extremely forgiving nature. Hence, even wrongdoing can be shared with a mother. A mother’s heart is made of gold. She is the precious gift from God. Without mothers, life would certainly be dark and gloomy. Therefore, it is our duty to help and support our mothers. One important way to do that is to help in the household work. Another way of supporting mothers is to speak words of affirmation.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

A rude wake-up call to BJP

It is nice to see that opinion polls predictions went right in Karnataka. BJP faced strong anti-incumbency vote in the state and it is expected that the BJP government will fall in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well. People of Karnataka laid foundation stone for Congress to form the government at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi campaign fetched a lot for the Congress in the great southern state. The impact of this assembly elections in Karnataka will definitely result in the fall of Narendra Modi government.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad

II

The Congress party has achieved a remarkable victory in this election. These results genuinely mirror the trust and confidence bestowed by the people of Karnataka upon the party and its leadership. The success of the Congress party showcases their relentless endeavors, steadfast devotion, and resolute commitment to serving the people of Karnataka. The voters’ clear mandate reflects their acknowledgment of the party’s initiatives in addressing critical matters, fostering inclusive development, and striving for the improvement of the state. The successful election demonstrates the dynamic essence of our democracy and the engaged involvement of citizens in shaping the future of Karnataka.

– Vishal Mayur, Tumkur

III

Inherent dramatic aspects of Karnataka Assembly polls results are uniquely noticeable. Propaganda about inherent merits accruing from ‘Double Engine Government’ where same party rules both Centre and state did not yield desired results. However, present development cannot be equated as writing on the wall regarding next Lok Sabha polls, because while local conditions influence Assembly polls greatly, voters prefer Pan-India party like BJP which alone can provide stable or powerful central government unlike unstable or weak multi-party alliance governments, which is an indispensable requirement as India encounters threats from adversary neighbours.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvanthapuram

IV

All chantings of Bajrangbali, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and talk of “double engine sarkar” have disappeared in thin air. BJP has failed to defend its only fort in the south. Absence of local issues rather focus on national matters, reliance on Hindutva politics, lack of focus on governance issue are the prominent factors of loss of BJP in Karnataka.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

V

The BJP which desires to extend its political land scape in the South received a severe blow in the Karnataka Assembly elections whose results are out on Saturday. By the time of writing this letter the Congress is far ahead of the BJP by crossing magic figure of 113 in a 224 Assembly. Though the Congress crossed magic figure, it is chased by poaching threat. The results more or less on the lines of exit polls as out of nine surveys 7 have shown edge to the Congress in the elections.

These results taught a good lesson to the BJP for its unipolar decisions relating to demonetisation, GST and undue importance to Adani. It is also anger shown by the common voters against the BJP which failed to control prices of consumer goods as well as fuel prices. On the other hand, these results have opened the eyes of BJP which wants to expand its clout in the south, it is high possible to grow in this area without fulfilling its promises like SCS to AP. It is a setback to Modi as he led electioneering on his shoulders. It is also a lesson to the BJP government in the state as it earned the sobriquet of 40% government. Thus on the whole it is high time the BJP must change its policies otherwise it would be ready for drubbing in the ensuing elections.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Guns And Bubble Gum

For the last one year, I have been reading many American and European newspapers and magazines. I often come across news about scams, rapes, kidnaps, murders, unrest among employees, unemployment, poverty, corrupt politicians, racism, gender disparity in those so-called developed countries! The lives of people there are no different from the lives of millions of people in the developing countries. If at all there is any difference, it is of degree but not of nature, I feel. The gun culture in America is one major talking point now across the globe.

The tragic and untimely death of Aishwarya, a highly talented and promising young engineer, at the hands of a young gunman in Dallas, Texas, the other day speaks a lot about the dark gun culture. This 22-year-old gunman was in fact a “sweet young man” for his neighbours. He in the past worked as a security guard in a private company and received training in handling arms. What is more shocking is that nobody knows his bloody motive in gunning down 9 persons and wounding many others.

In most cases out of 191 this year so far, young persons whip out guns and shot down others at will without any real reason or provocation. Some days ago a person killed his neighbours for asking him to reduce the sound of TV. Last May a young man had gone to an elementary school only to gun down some students and some teachers. People of all nations and races are among the victims. Even tender school going children take guns of their parents to school casually. “The only reason to go to school is to see gun violence,” said an American political commentator in a tongue in cheek manner.

There are about 39 crores of guns and other deadly weapons owned by American people today, and gun violence is there both at the individual level and at the community level. In the past, governments had allowed wealthy people to have guns for their protection from the attacks and revolts of their slaves. Different States have different liberal rules and regulations for buying and using of guns. In many States, one can buy guns as easily as one buys bubble gum! Incidentally, the US stands first both in the ownership of guns and in the consumption of the thing called ‘fudge.’

“I don’t think we need more gun control laws,” said J F Kennedy long ago. As long as this gun business thrives and governments are indifferent, none can uproot the gun culture and stop guns ‘booming.’

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Governors acting at behest of Centre

After the Glorious Revolution (also known as the Bloodless Revolution) in England, after a result of intense search a new king was brought from Europe. As he could not follow the proceedings in the House of Commons as well as in the House of Lords due to lack of knowledge of English he nominated one person in the House to brief him on the proceedings in the House. Over a period of time he had formed a small group of his confidantes to help him in his functioning. This set up in due course of time became Council of Ministers with a Prime Minister to coordinate between the Monarch and the House.

Democratic principles and practice gained more ground in the society and the system of ruling by Council of Ministers gained more importance preserving the Crown as a mere ceremonial head. In the further course, the President was playing the role of the figure head the executive in other countries.

Parliamentary democracy in which people are the monarch cannot have any force that can act against their supremacy. The ruling dispensation at the Centre is grossly moving out of track with its thirst for power and indulging in act that go against many principles like democratic practice, secular value, federal system etc,. The way the Governors of Delhi and Maharashtra are reminded by the Supreme Court of the boundary of their constitutional powers goes in the history in reasserting the supremacy of elected representatives. In the recent past there were incidents of Governors of some States ruled by opposition parties grossly crossing their limits creating a feeling of their being the real rulers. It is time those who take oath to function under the Constitution stand by that all through their tenure.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Two verdicts, one message

The Supreme Court’s two consequential verdicts related to ‘political affairs,’ for want of better words, in Maharashtra and Delhi have one common underlying message: Whatever decisions taken by constitutional authorities or figures should be within their remit and constitutional boundaries and should not subvert or undermine the will of the people in any circumstances. Obviously, both the verdicts could not have been to the liking of the BJP, the fountain head of political mischief.

The apex court indicted what all, or, at least most of what, was done to bring about the change of government in Maharashtra. However, the top court did not acknowledge the fact that it allowed the floor test to go on and gave a fortnight or so to the ‘dissident’ Shiv Sena MLAs to explain why they shouldn’t be disqualified for defection - this time was used to rope in enough defectors and make a mockery of the anti-defection law - and made it that much easier for the BJP and the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government and pave the way for their own government. The fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government was due to a combination of factors and circumstances. The apex court has unambiguously ruled that a whip is appointed by the ‘political party’ and not by the ‘legislative party’, thereby underlining the primacy of the party over the legislators. A legislative majority sans political morality cannot be said to be perfectly legitimate.

In a major victory for the Aam Aadmi government in Delhi, the Supreme Court has ruled that the elected government has legislative and executive powers over the bureaucrats or public officers except in public order, police and land and can utilize their services as it wishes to run the government as it wishes. In effect, it means the Centre cannot use the Lieutenant Governor as a tool to override the Delhi government’s decisions and have its way. All in all, these two judgments go to advance the cause of ‘representative democracy’. Everyone concerned must abide by it and avoid further litigation.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Whither teaching of English?

Tony Lumpkin in “She stoops to conquer‘’ sings a song which begins “Let school masters puzzle their brains with grammar and nonsense and learning.” In fact, in the present deplorable academic climate, many students would not hesitate to associate the learning of English, reading literature and understanding the intricacies of grammar with nonsense. The reasons are sadly obvious. Modern teachers of English invariably fail to make students exploit the rich treasures of thought of English literature and subtle nuances of language not only as an instrument of communicating ideas but also as a weapon of creativity in their literary pursuits and contributions.

Now coming to the world of English, whether it be Shakespeare’s stagecraft or plays or the stylistic grandeur of verses or the much-needed exercises of the most–dreaded grammar, the modern students are at a loss. They are found fumbling for their individual expression or groping for the relevance of their syllabi to their own linguistic needs and social demands. For instance, the teaching of Shakespeare needs not simply the “critical genius” of a teacher and the available load of critical material on him but also a “reinterpretative in look” to make his plays relevant to the situational contexts of our “age of anxiety.” A play like Hamlet requires to be explained not only as one about the ineffective speculative intellect of a Prince of Denmark in a world of action but as one about a (any) sensitive intellectual who is aghast at the moral corruption and decadent ethical standards in and around his society – in a way mirroring the predicament of modern man.

A play like Julius Caesar should also be interpreted not simply as one about the assassination of an ambitious dictator of Rome and the breach of trust by a clique of cunning senators. The play is perhaps holding up mirror to the prevalent political demagoguery of street smart politicos in England over centuries and how the gullible masses were swayed and switched their loyalties. Here and here alone, we have to question whether a modern teacher of English has what Virginia Woolf called “boldness of imagination” and “fineness of perception” to face Shakespeare and familiarise him to our students. I am afraid that Shakespeare, at present, is a victim of modern irreverence and shallow intellectualism.

Even in regard to dealing with teaching poems, the modern teacher is ‘’a dictator’’ of notes and the audience (students) mere passive listeners unfortunately. He often forgets the truth that poems ‘’because of their sonorous metrical traits must be given an oral habitation and a name and freed from the dumb dungeons of silence and read aloud with all their subtle stresses and sweet cadences. Even the argument that modern verse needs no articulation is illogical and untenable as the words coming from the recesses of an imaginative emotional complex need to be given their due. Not to speak of denying the student the pleasures of reading out a well-written poem, the essential ‘’ poetical self ‘’of the poet is often inexcusably muted.

Grammar –Teaching also must undergo a drastic reorientation to suit the urges of the students for correct grammatical usage and creative expression. The reason why grammar is often dreaded is not due to lack of intelligence of the student but verily it is a reflection on the lack of creative bent of mind of the teacher to make it a lively one capable of being used both as an instrument of communication of ideas but also as a weapon of creativity.

S M Kompella, Kakinada