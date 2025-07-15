MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th July 2025

A sad day for south Indian cinema

It felt sad to hear of the demise of the veteran actress B. Saroja Devi in Bengaluru on Monday at the age of 87. Known affectionately as ‘Kannadathu Paingili’ (Kannada’s parrot), she debuted on a thumping note as a 17-year-old in the Kannada film ‘Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955)’, which won her a national award. In course of time, she was hailed as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.

She joined the top league after being paired with the legendary M G Ramachandran (MGR) in the 1958 Tamil blockbuster ‘Nadodi Mannan’. The ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’ has worked in over 200 films, including in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The crowning glory came in the form of the Padma Bhushan for her immense contributions to the world of cinema. A great actress, her legacy will live on.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

New tennis rivalry takes shape

We have a new Wimbledon champion in J Sinner, who defeated C Alcaraz in the finals without much sweat. This is seemingly the commencement of a great rivalry between the two outstanding players. Rivalries in any sport add spice and generate more spectator interest. In tennis, it was the Jimmy Connors-Bjorn Borg-John McEnroe rivalry that setthe courts on fire.

This was followed by the rivalry between Roger-Federer, Rafeal Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who ruled the roost. Following his loss in the semis, it is likely that Djokovic, winner of a staggering 24 Grand Slam titles, will call it day after the US Open. Djokovic has been playing opponents who were toddlers when he started his career. However, in the modern-day power-driven tennis, younger players have the distinct edge over even seasoned campaigners.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Nipah danger looms in the corner

The resurgence of the Nipah virus in Kerala has raised significant public health concerns, following the confirmed death of a 58-year-old man in Palakkad district. Six districts have been placed on high alert, with over 500 people under surveillance. Despite proactive measures by the state’s health authorities—including isolation protocols, contact tracing, and mandatory mask usage—the highly infectious and often fatal nature of the virus continues to cause alarm. The virus, believed to be transmitted by fruit bats and through close human contact, poses a serious threat if not contained swiftly.

Given the risk of interstate transmission due to travel and cross-border movement, other states are strongly advised to remain vigilant. Hospitals and health workers must be alert to early symptoms such as fever, headache, drowsiness or respiratory distress. Public gatherings in sensitive zones should be minimized, and people returning from affected regions must be closely monitored. The current situation serves as a warning, underscoring the need for heightened surveillance, public awareness, and preparedness across all states to prevent a wider outbreak.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45

Motivate students towards career in space science

Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla’s successful 14-day space odyssey with three others is a moment of pride for every Indian. It is a great achievement that the team completed 60 scientific studies and commercial activities while in space.

I hope that many young students will get inspired by Shukla’s dedication and accomplishments. Similarly, some ISRO scientists and officials should interact with students from across India and highlight the role of ISRO, its scientific brains, the team’s methods of working, coordination, concentration and planning, among others. This can bolster many young minds to plan their career choice on these lines.

Gudipati Shanti Priya , Secunderabad-11