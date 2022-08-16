MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th August 2022

Kudos to Hans for focus on Thyagis

At outset, Hans India is to be appreciated and also congratulated for bringing out a 76-page voluminous daily paper in five sets at the same rate of Rs 8 and with full-fledged narration of life of each and every freedom fighter with their photographs. No newspaper seems to have taken up this adventurous presentation as our Hans did. Students around our house who have never heard or seen of our great men and women participated in the freedom struggle, have shown keen interest to go through all events published in this paper. It is no surprise to say that a few parents left for markets to buy this special issue in a mood to store it as the stories of patriotic personnel are not fully covered in the text books of their wards. Once again, we express our indebtedness to HANS for its Vajrotsawalu special brought out with splendour on August 15.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The editorial on Monday has correctly highlighted that generation after generation should not forget the intense struggles waged by our valiant freedom fighters at every stage that ultimately saw their sacrifices do not go in vain is the brightest period in Indian independence movement. But over the years, except on two days in a year, leaders and ministers eulogise freedom fighters and the sacrifices made by them to rid India of the colonial rule but failed to follow the path set out for a balanced development improving the lives of the rural folks and the downtrodden. In fact, instead of facing the reality, the leaders try to mesmerise the people with false talk of peace in a language that spells hatred even as development became the victim due to rampant corruption all around. It is time the government took advantage of science and technology, and work toward progress of all, a pre-requisite for the country's social, political, moral and economic progress at all times.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

PM talks of Amrit Kaal, party of Bhoot Kaal



I am really pained to read the report "BJP observed Vibhajan Smriti Diwas" (15 August) that too when its own government has declared Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On the one hand PM Modi has claimed the next 25 years is going to be Amrit Kaal, why his party is still freezed in 'Bhoot Kaal.' Obviously the party wants to keep people divided just because they have two important elections that have to be won by them. Quite often I used to wonder why the BJP government instead of bringing the National Flag into our homes in the name of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has not promoted the concept of 'Har Dil Mein Tiranga' among the people.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Do not lose sight of bitter reality



On the occasion of 75 years of independence 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is proudly announced and the people also have taken it and most of the houses made the flags high on their houses. We started our life after independence as a poor developing country. We rose from that level to become one of the world's leading economies. The policy of economic liberalisation undertaken in 1991 had played an important role in the growth of our economy. At the same time poverty reduction and bridging of economic inequalities became a cardinal principle of public policy. Jobless growth is not a safe bet for any economy. The country is lagging in providing health and education to all. There are a lot of things to achieve even now. Let each one of us reflect on that duty as we raise and salute our flag.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

A splendid article on history of our flag



I congratulate & thank THI for bringing out an article 'Let Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan be a great success' (Aug. 14), penned by Dr J Vijayakumari. The writer has in detail, chronicled the struggle for freedom and with it the history of the evolution of the tricolor right up to its present shape, colour and form. The contributions made by Pingali Venkayya were recalled and the unknown fact that a Hyderabadi woman was also a contributor in the form of an Ashoka's Dharmachakra in the middle enhances the pride and sense of achievement of the Telugu people. The call to build a new India with the same zeal and passion with which we had fought the Britishers was a splendid way to close the article giving us both a hope and a way to march ahead.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad