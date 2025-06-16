MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th June 2025

Religious equality is a must

This is with reference to the article in Mirror (June 15)- ‘Not colonial constitution, but Hindu majority sustains India’s secular democracy’. Secularism in the Indian Constitution means that the state does not favour any religion and ensures equal respect of all. While the state maintains a distance from religion it can interfere in religious matters based on Constitutional principles to prevent religious domination. Articles 25 to 28 guarantee freedom of religion to all citizens, including the right to profess, practice and propagate their religion. However, many States have passed anti-conversion laws which prohibit minorities from propagating their religion and very often FIRs are booked against them. When 70 per cent of the country’s population is Hindus, what necessitated some political leaders to pass such anti-conversion Acts against religious minorities? Not only Hindus, but every citizen irrespective of the individual’s religion makes India the secular country that it is.

P Victor Selvaraj,Tirunelveli

Bike taxis integral to Bengaluru

Bike taxis, the people’s preferred mode of transportation, will go off Bengaluru roads, albeit temporarily from June 16. This step is taken in view of the high speed of bike taxis and the penchant to ply in wrong directions. Auto drivers and four-wheeler taxis, who have been suffering since the advent of bike taxis, are on protest. In the IT capital of India, bike taxis are the best option to commute. They are financially viable and take less time to reach destinations. Lakhs of people earn their bread and butter by driving bike taxis. Some employees in private organisations are earning some additional income through driving bike taxis in their leisure hours. All eyes will be on the High Court, which will decide the fate of bike taxis in Karnataka on June 24.

Nagendra Kumar Vempalli,Bengaluru

Address poor air quality issues

India is home to some of the most polluted cities on earth. Gurugram, Delhi and Kanpur have very poor air quality. As a result, people, especially the elderly and children, are falling ill due to air pollution caused by industries, vehicles, constructions, and lack of greenery. Afforestation and tree plantation, water spraying at construction sites and environmentally-friendly vehicles like EVs are needed everywhere. That is when people can breathe a sigh of relief.

Arshad Bastavi,Mumbai

Promote Hyd’s eastern and northern parts

It is ironical that while BRS government developed west Hyderabad through SEZs prominently called Hitec city where IT and ITES MNCs established offices making it the prime location, the present Congress government focussing on developing the south and south-west parts of Hyderabad, through mega projects like Future city, Pharma city and Aerospace projects. It makes one wonder why the northern and eastern parts of city are being ignored? Why is the city devoid of an inclusive development?

P R Ravinder,New Mirjalguda, Hyderabad

KLIS: Don’t take KCR remarks at face value

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has previously referred to himself as the architect of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). But during his recent deposition before the PC Ghose Commission, which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the project execution, he stated that all technical decisions were taken by the engineers and the project had Cabinet approval. Further, he told the Commission that the redesign and re-engineering of the barrages were based on expert reports and technical assessments, not personal directives. He had often described KLIS as a dream project that fulfilled his vision for Telangana’s irrigation needs. His latest statements should be verified with the notes written in the files of the project. There is a need to identify the engineers and politicians responsible for the faults and problems in the project.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad