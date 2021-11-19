MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2021

Sect imbalance not uncommon

THI's Nation/World news, '40K Tamil Brahmins scout for brides in UP, Bihar' (Nov.18) rather perplexes me why the TBs are embarrassed by the same sect gender imbalance as it is the case anywhere and several other factors got to balance and then the adjacent states like AP, Karnataka or Odisha Brahmins, albeit beyond AP, stand better chances for sect identity.

I don't say of Bihar but UP is absolutely a mismatch as they are predominantly Hindi spoken while TN is basically anti-Hindi clan. UP's Brahmanical allegiance towards what may be called Hindu fanaticism or RSS fundamentalism wing and this will drive a wedge between UPB and TNB.

They may tolerate our English-speaking asset, basically south, but can't tolerate anti-Hindu fervour at any cost. We are honourably distinct as Dravidians and added to exponentially English speaking. When I was in UP, a student spotted in me this.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Technology killed art of writing

This refers to Dr Mohan Kanda's essay "When letter writing was an excited event......(THI, November 18). The essence of this essay need not be explained further as the caption was in the past tense.

Once upon a time letter writing was an enviable part of communication. There were questions in English papers in examination to write a letter to so and so in order to perfect the students in language usage. In Bacon's words "writing maketh an exact man" brings out the mental discipline required in putting one's thoughts into words in any vernacular.

Jawaharlal Nehru's letters in depth inspired his daughter Indira Gandhi. Still some old generation people have preserved hand- written letters of their parents and getting a feeling of talking with them. Technological advancement swallowed the art of letter writing and every communication comes in short cut and youth are foregoing the last skill of writing.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

It is very much exciting to go through every line in the article "When writing was an exciting event..." well-presented by Dr Mohan Kanda (Hans, Nov. 18). It took us to past glorious reminisces experienced in my younger days in Godavari districts.

In those days of letter-writing, illiterates used to express their views in their colloquial versions to literates who also used to write in the same language in a refined way. Postmen were also accustomed to read out letters at the request of addressees and also write replies by carrying a little stock of post cards and inland letters.

Postmen thereby became one of the households. Some used to write letters as if they are directly talking. We have still stored many such sweet ones in our boxes. There is a life in hand-written letters unlike lifeless dancing fingers on digital systems.

Those sweetest days are now turned rarest ones. Now ordinary letters are not being delivered despite complaints. This sad state of affair is our bitter experience

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

III

Dr Mohan Kanda's write-up enlightening the readers on various facets of letter writing made an interesting read. As is rightly said that thoughts guide our every action, the beauty and warmth while reading a letter received from close and dear ones can be best described only when one replies to it with fervour.

Before the advent of internet, letter was the only means to convey thoughts and emotions, the two most important influences upon an individual's life. As a voracious reader and a vivid letter writer from the high school days to my siblings and friends including pen friends, I developed this art before through reading books and constant practice by mock writing.

This helped sharpened my mind and enabled me to pen the thoughts that run in the mind on paper and send to my dearest friends as often as possible. Despite years passing, been a passionate letter writer, I have never given up as I still continue to write letters to my dearest friends in the strong belief that is the best way to keep ties close and intact while conveying deeper feelings and love.

All in all, this trait "Letter Writing" arouses every human consciousness at all times, I round off this letter with conviction that it is also the route to peace paved with hope, not despair.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad