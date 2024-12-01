MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st December 2024

It’s true, ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’

REF: Bold Talk on ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’ (Hans, 30-11-24). What a wonderful article indeed! Is the author of the article taking U-turn in favour of age-old Congress party's present Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi? What is meant in the entire narration is the opposite of what is said and well structured. It is also a question on the maturity levels of this LoP who is said to be waiting for holding the post of PM. Despite the debacles in 2024 Parliament and Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra by INDI bloc, especially Congress, wisdom fails to dawn on the party. Stalling parliament proceedings on every silly point is further damaging the image of this once upon a time mighty party. Well-laid values of holy Constitution are being derided in fullest strength. BJP is also partially responsible by finding faults only in Congress governments right from Jawaharlal Nehru.

–N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

The article should make the other opposition parties realise that it should not create hurdles in the functioning of parliament and help restore the sanctity of the Constitution. Parliament is a platform where laws are framed keeping in view the legalities enshrined in the Constitution. It shouldn't turn out to be a battlefield. When ruckus & pandemonium prevail in almost every session of parliament, the constitutional law making body's functioning gets deeply eroded. Members have to respectfully abide by constitutional norms and allow debate and discussion to take place which ultimately would lead to framing laws governing the country. The spirit of camaraderie coupled with decency & professional conduct in the House shouldnt be forgotten. Yes, criticism will be levelled & each party's stand on issues is questioned. But then these shouldn't lead to walkovers & adjournments, resulting in precious waste of public money.

– N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

***

Just as the devil can quote scripture for his purpose, so can the opposition or the media or the government do it, without batting an eyelid. V Ramu Sarma has meticulously enumerated the times the Congress party has trampled on the Constitution with its actions, but fails to mention even once the times the BJP governments have acted against the Constitution. The biggest sin of this government has been the dismantling of many duly elected state governments using the investigative agencies to dismantle them. Or frighten some targeted individuals into toeing their line. Calling certain politicians corrupt and then shamelessly inducting them into the BJP and giving them positions of power has been normalised by the BJP. The manner in which activists and those fighting for the poor and marginalised are being demonized and kept for long periods in prison without trial must be condemned. The manner in which this government is functioning, it is likely to gain the opprobrium in future similar to what late Indira Gandhi is presently being subjected to.

–Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

I do agree with the points raised in the Bold Talk by V Ramu Sarma that Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi very often quotes that 'Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai", which means the Constitution is in danger under the statewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To substantiate his argument, the writer says the Constitution is danger really because of the headstrong behaviour of the LOP as he did not bother to wish constitutional head President of Republic India Droupati Murumu at a function that got up in old parliament house in connection with Constitution day on November 26, not responding to violence against minorities i.e. Hindus in Bangladesh and reacting sharply to the violence against minorities (Muslims)at Sambal in UP in connection with re-survey in Masid. The writer also raised the issue of EVMS tampering frequently used by the opposition, especially the Congress. It is also one of the real issues in our election system as the responsible people failed to hold elections in a transparent and accountable manner. If it goes on, the people will lose confidence in the system which is a real threat to Constitution.

–Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

***

Talking exclusively about Rahul Gandhi or any other leader, one should have thorough knowledge. During the 3 scheduled sessions every year, a lot of hours get wasted in Parliament due to arguments, boycotts, walkouts etc. As both the PM and the LOP got elected constitutionally along with their team of representatives. They all have equal responsibilities in sorting out the issues and finding out useful and usable solutions in a peaceful way. On priority the speaker of Lok Sabha needs to create a time table of the issues , dates, discussion durations and the of the speaker of the issue. Thus the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has to create decorum, harmony and discipline. Without all such result-oriented discussions, hours of the Parliament get wasted and the people have to pay for all these wasteful sessions.

–G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

Now, after 6 months of Modi 3.0 and the Congress being in Opposition, we can truly say that Samvidhan Khatre Mein Hain,but albeit for different reasons.

After losing badly in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Grand Old Party of India has blamed the EVMs for the poor results and the party president wants to revert to the ballot paper. In which era are they living? Rahul Gandhi as LoP has brought disgrace to his post by not greeting our President Droupadi Murmu during the joint address to the Parliament. He criticises the Modi government while addressing the Indian diaspora abroad and in his ill-prepared speeches, gives a bad picture of a thriving Indian economy. "Samvidhan Khatre Me Hain" as long as Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition. His Leadership lacks vision and ideology. His oratory skills are poor and he lacks any clarity on how to hold the government accountable and bring it down to its knees.

–Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

There have been determined attempts to dilute the Constitution by the Congress during Nehru’s time, and even later to give more powers to a particular community to the discomfiture of others. The glaring testimony to this reality is the unbridled powers granted to the Waqf Board, on several occasions by the Congress that gave diabolic teeth and extra-judiciary advantages to claim others’ properties as its own, and to annex them at will. The amendments that are contemplated by the government are being viewed by Congress as Constitutional changes that the present dispensation is attempting at – perhaps such moves as ONOP, CAA, UCC are some such moves that irk the Congress to claim that the Constitution is in danger, while the main culprit has been the Congress itself for terribly diluting the powers that have created a social justice and harmony in the country. Another main issue that requires to be corrected is the unequal treatment meted out to Hindus when it comes to having their places of worship under their own control and management as others. The overall anti-Hindu mindset by the Congress must change in order to equate that party with any sane and level-headed political party in India.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Sir, apropos of ‘Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai’ (Hans India; November 30, 2024). This saying by Rahul Gandhi is true. Every political party, and the three pillars of Indian democracy – Legislature, Executive and Judiciary – are to blame equally. An unforgiving past will ensure the Emergency declared by his grandmother exemplifies Rahul’s angst. Presently, a marketplace Parliament has been reduced to, making fools of citizens testify to Rahul’s claim, for which he and his party are responsible, too. Though utopian, only if politicians turn to service of the nation in every sense, as espoused by the Mahatma, will the constitution be safe. Selfishness must make way to selflessness. The constitution will only be secure if politicians learn to respect people always, and not only during elections. Afterall, democracy, whose guardian the Constitution is, is ‘of the people, for the people, and by the people’.

–Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

I refer to the article on "Samvidhan Khatre me hai" (Nov. 30). It is really a travesty of truth and Rahul is playing cheap politics. It was indeed the Congress that misused the Constitution. Emergency was declared and people were subjected to trouble. During the riots after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, many Sikhs were brutally killed. Their kin and relatives are yet to get justice. Many leaders were put behind bars without any reason. Using Article 356 of the Constitution, many state governments were dismissed for not seconding the Congress party. The Preamble described the state as a "sovereign democratic republic", to which the terms "Secular" and "Socialist" were later passed by Parliament during the Emergency in the 42nd Amendment. The Preamble was amended only once on 18 December 1976 without the approval of the states. Furthermore, the Constitution was amended by the Congress party more than hundred times in their tenure. In all, the Congress party failed absolutely on many fronts. It failed to ameliorate the lot of the poor. The party runs only in the name of minority appeasement. It does nothing for the welfare of the people nor the nation. Its only agenda is to dislodge Modi government.

– Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

The Congress leaders argue that the Constitution is under threat because they allege the Modi government, the BJP, and the RSS are making relentless assaults on it as well as on constitutional and statutory institutions. The question is: Does Congress practice what it is trying so hard to preach? AICC President refuses to accept Apex Court's verdict on EVMs. This may be the first time a mainstream political party – especially one that ruled the country and most of its states for nearly 60 years – has refused to accept the results of a democratic electoral process. The Congress has conveniently forgotten that it was Rajiv Gandhi, as the then-Prime Minister, who introduced the idea of EVMs in the Indian electoral system. After a series of defeats, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party now seeks to undo the reformist move made by his father.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

The so-called ‘self-appointed’ protectors of the Constitution are the true violators of the sacred text for the country that governs the destiny for the people to give an unerring road map to the nation. If the Congress feels that by holding the red covered miniature Constitution - it is safe in hands of the party that Mahatma Gandhi wanted abolished after India became independent. There were umpteen occasions in which the ‘sacred’ Constitution was re-written and altered by the Congress on the sly, in which Hindu rights and legitimate demands were deliberately curtailed to keep off the community over the control and rights on places of worship, unlike other communities that enjoy an unbridled advantage and facility in this regard.

That the Hindus are Constitutionally prevented from teaching the Hindu religious values and Vedic teachings in schools is sad demonstration to weaken and destroy ‘Sanatan’ values that the community believes and that are not against any religion. In short, the Hindus have no place whatsoever in the textbook of Congress which is blind to the persecution of Hindus in a most miserably way after Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh was toppled, replaced by a radical regime.

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Priyanka Gandhi must prove her mettle

THI edit on Priyanka Gandhi (Nov. 29) is in tune with the expectations of people all over, especially those who admire her illustrious grandma Indira Gandhi. Priyanka entering the Parliament in a South Indian sari and taking oath with a copy of the Constitution in her hand make a sharp semblance to her grandma and her body language and grace are like those of Indira Gandhi whom Priyanka took after. Nehru never thought of his only daughter to reach such heights and she was mostly with grandpa Motilal when father was in incarceration and mom was in the hospital and as a tiny girl she clung to the bosom of Motilal even in arguments in the court and at times when she slightly grew up she used to be an inquisitive onlooker of many Congress proceedings with stalwarts like Gandhi, Patel et al. Above all, dad's letters from prison to little Priyadarshini nurtured in her a future democrat and Parliamentarian. She was fostered and nurtured by great leaders like Kamraj Nadar and at an opportune time as it was destined to be, Kamraj proposed her for ascension to politics and the rest is history. Indira was a truly humane woman apart from being an iron lady and in a winter meeting at her residence she saw a Kerara leader in south Indian dress with no protective overall and stopped speaking at the podium and went in and brought a shall and covered him to the pleasant surprise to all. Priyanka will surely be as illustrious and memorable as her grandma to the pleasure of all admirers. She may hopefully be a beacon to the Congress party as well.

– Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

***

A question put forward to Hans readers through the editorial "Will Priyanka Gandhi become another Indira Gandhi?” (Nov 29). What answer does it expect? Can a son or daughter be like their parents? It coincides with their educational qualification, social and cultural atmosphere around them, discriminative capacity, etc. Priyanka, a human like others, is no exception in following this precinct. Her presentations in the parliament must be value-based in order to get appreciation even from BJP. As said in the edit, Nehru, Vajpayee, Advani and a few statesmen had keenly heard with interest the opposition in those ethical days. Priyanka must open her lips with appreciative manner by pinpointing the lapses of the government. Her focus must be on restoring the lost glory of Congress by 2029.

–Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The victory of Priyanka Vadra as an MP from the safest constituency simply adds another Nehru clan member to the slavery party Congress. It’s a family affair; all three members of the family occupy positions in lower house and upper house. So convinced is the family that the Congress is existing for it and the party is nothing more than family conglomerate that sees all parasitic leaders as those who rose because of the family and not because of their own caliber. The party ill-treated leaders like P V Narasimha Rao who worked independently disregarding Sonia and the longest serving and most visible trouble shooter Pranab Mukherjee was also shunned by the party for acting independently during his last phase of career. The Congress party has no future until it frees itself from the clutches of the Nehru family.

–Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

Notwithstanding the fact that Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics and appointment as the General Secretary in-charge of Eastern UP five years ago to enthuse workers from the grassroots level and above and rejuvenate Congress party barring Rae

Bareilly and Amethi could not achieve the desired results. As a result, expecting her to turn around the fortunes of the party now after entering into Lok Sabha by merely connecting her to the same manners of her grandmother late Indira Gandhi, when politics today is much more cut throat and completely different than it was in the 1960s and 70s, appears a herculean task. The formidable challenges ahead make Priyanka Gandhi's onward journey far tougher in the midst of strong regional parties and surging BJP.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

No end to violence against women

An anthology is a collection of literary works usually produced on some special occasions or for some targeted readers. They may be fictional or non-functional works written by a single author or a group of authors. "Our Stories, Our Struggle" is an anthology produced by all women authors with the single theme of ,'Violence and the Lives of Women'. This is a powerful thematic single line intended to convey clearly the bitter truth that violence has for ages been permeated the lives of women for no fault of them!

The thirty odd stories and six thematic poems in the anthology are penned by distinguished authors, journalists, academics,and human rights activists from different Asian countries. Their stories fraught with feeling and concern bring out violence in all its forms and hues against women at all places.

The very first story, "Nirbhaya: Twelve Years After" by Meenakshi Malhotra, an author and professor of English, sets the right mood and tone for reading the collection as it raises many fundamental questions about our societal attitude and mindset towards women, and loopholes in our legal system. The death punishment and the new laws did not prevent the occurrence of a similar gang rape and murder case in Hyderabad in 2019.

In her story,"Impunity Guaranteed...", a sociologist and legal scholar from Hyderabad, Kalpana Kannabiran, asserts that violence against women in normal times is 'neither equally condemned nor even equally recognized'. The acts of violence are often seen through the prism of caste, creed, and social status. As a corollary, women from lower caste and marginalised strata are more often denied of justice and the culprits in those cases go scot free or get just a slap on the wrist with the active connivance of the powers that be! The case of gang rape and murder of a budding Telugu actor years ago is a stark example.

In 'A Face That Makes Death Shiver', Ratnottam Sengupta talks about a handful of movies that depict violence against women, acid attacks in particular and various reasons for such gruesome attacks. "When I throw water on you or acid, I will suffer the same penalty'. Quoting this dialogue from a Meghna Gulzar's movie, this National Film Award winning film journalist brings home the toothlessness of the Section 326 of the IPC before 2013. She regrets saying that worldwide about 1500 acid attack cases occur every year,80% of them are committed by men while only a small fraction of them are convicted.

In"When Fighters Write...", Simran Chadha, a professor of English in Delhi, talks about violence against women in the name of race in Sri Lanka and how women have become warriors to fight the State sponsored violence and written poetry to convey their plight and pain.

"Women Are Charpai" tells us the story of rampant domestic violence against women in Pakistan where most rural women and girls are treated like a piece of furniture. Selma Tufail, an award winning teacher in the UAE now teaches in California, feels that most Pakistani girls are deprived of education and are subject to domestic violence very early in life as if they were born to suffer. Again the story, "The Phone Call", by Radhia Rameez tells the same tale of domestic violence as an 'imagined reality'at a different terrain.

In the last part of this three part book, published by Speaking Tiger, we find six poems that add fragrance to the anthology.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

What shall be prime agenda for parties?

The communally motivated clashes that took place in Sambhal is not new to the country. The violence being so brutal and shabby the Supreme Court has considered postponing its proceeding with the case related to Sambhal. The history is very clear with its message that the advantages derived from whipping up the sentiments of the people based on religion or region or race are purely ephemeral and such destructive forces lose their pride and even their traces are lost in due course of time.

People should encourage and embrace the parties that promote amity and peaceful co-existence with each and everyone. The country's prime agenda should be to improve the living conditions of 81 crore poor who are forced to depend on free ration of 5kg rice per month. Educated youth are longing for a viable job to relieve themselves from the day-to-day plights for their livelihood. Health and education are turned into commodities to mint profit and a luxury to be availed only by the affluent. Climate is taking revenge for the immense damages inflicted on it without any sentiments. These are the people oriented agenda.

Any political or religious outfit promoting anything other than addressing this should be identified as a negative force and the people should deal with them accordingly by keeping them at a distance in the interest of the nation and people. Turn of events in Sambhal and Manipur should sensitise the people to act in the interest of the nation instead of falling prey in the hands of divisive and destructive forces.

–A G Rajmohan, Anantapur