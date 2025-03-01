MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st March 2025

CM himself alerts officials to people’s plight

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded to the pathetic situation of bedridden mother served by her daughter in Suryapet district. He also acted on a report on a govt school in Adilabad district where classes are run in a shed and at a temple. In both cases, he instructed collectors to solve their problems. One fails to understand why District Collector; Social Welfare officials are not bothered about the plight of people and why they are not looking into media stories on such issues. In the past too, CM responded to such stories. Hope that all Collectors will be proactive to people’s grievances not only on weekly grievance day but also in media coverage.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

AP employees yet again feel cheated

The employees of AP state government are on a high and dry. Successive governments are neglecting employees without granting dearness allowance for years, saying nothing about Pay Review Commission and failing to credit monthly salaries on time. This is a clear violation of the manifestos released by the respective political parties who almost promised the moon. The previous government in AP had gone to the extent of fooling the employees by deducting the fitment in Pay Review Commission implementation and by releasing 5 DAs in one go which are long-pending. The present government has promised to pay all arrears of salaries immediately after assuming power. But it is also going back on the promises.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Anti-Hindu stance will cost Cong dearly

It is abundantly clear that in the name of pseudo secularism, anything related to Hinduism is frowned upon by Congress. It is due to their limited understanding of Hinduism and, as a result, the relationship between Congress and Hinduism has become increasingly fraught and complex. It is time Congress changed its approach, otherwise it would have to pay a heavy price for insulting Hindus and Hinduism at every stage in the backdrop of a spiritual awakening and a cultural resurgence among Hindus to defend their heritage and restore the dignity of their faith.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Let us strive for zero discrimination

The theme of the 2025 Zero Discrimination Day, which is observed on March 1, is “We Stand Together”, highlighting a particular aspect of discrimination and collectively taking action to fight it out. Focus areas recognised are ending HIV/AIDS discrimination, promoting gender equality, tackling workplace discrimination, ensuring equal access to education and healthcare, and strengthening legal protections against discrimination. The main challenges in achieving zero discrimination are gender, workplace, health disparities, educational and employment discrimination. This day gives us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a fair and just society.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Largest spiritual confluence wows all

Before the start of MahaKumbh in January, no one would have thought in their dreams that such a humongous number of people would come and take a dip during the next 45 days. This MahaKumbh is an example to the other states as well as other nations as to how to host such a huge gathering and undoubtedly it will be remembered for years to come. Hopefully, the Maharashtra government would have learnt its lessons as the next Kumbh is going to be held in Nashik after 2 years.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj proved the biggest congregation of believers in the world which surpassed the 66 crore mark, against the government expectation to the tune of 45 to 50 crore believers for taking holy dip at Sangam. Interestingly, other places like Kashi and Ayodhya witnessed an unprecedented flow of tourists, who have linked Kumbh to visiting other places of worship in the country. This memorable event stands out as a big and glorious ‘Sanatana’ testimony to the country; however hard Congress, TMC, SP and DMK try to underplay its significance.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad