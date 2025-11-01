MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st November 2025

Azhar is back in the spotlight

Itis indeed a great move by the Congress government to have inducted former Indian cricket captain Mohd Azharuddin into the cabinet on Friday. Apparently, this was to attract the minority votes, as the BRS candidate seems better placed in the ensuing Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections. BJP as usual is making hue and cry and tried to stall the ‘swearing-in’ by urging the Centre to project this as a ‘violation’ of the model code (MCC). Was the code exempted for BJP when tainted elected candidates from opposition parties, were ‘b(r)ought’ and given immunity from ongoing cases?

P R Ravinder,Hyderabad

Time for National Unity Day resolve

SardarVallabhbhai Patel is hailed as the ‘Iron man of India’. As the first Union Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Patel organised relief and rehabilitation campaigns for partition refugees fleeing to Punjab and Delhi from Pakistan and worked to restore peace across the country. He is also remembered as the “patron saint of India’s civil servants” for playing a pioneering role in establishing the modern All India Services system. Commemorating this year’s National Unity Day, the nation’s President, Prime Minister, Governors and all Chief Ministers must ensure a better life to the people, who have been consistently seeking relief from various problems faced by them. The authorities must resolve to bring relief to the people by effectively tackling issues like drug menace, damaged roads, footpaths, manholes, loss of lives and property to catastrophes.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Ekta diwas best tribute to Sardar Patel

Every October 31, we celebrate National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — the visionary who laid the foundation for a strong and united India. May his legacy continue to inspire us to move forward as one nation, one spirit, one purpose. The government has been celebrating National Unity Day since 2014 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel who had a key role in the political integration of India. The ‘Iron Man; is well and truly remembered on this occasion.

C K Subramaniam,Navi Mumbai

Delhi’s ’cloud seeding’ move is ridiculous

Aproposyour editorial ‘BJP govt’s artificial rain experiment was pure political theatrics’, the Delhi government’s decision to go ahead with the “Cloud Seeding” experiment to contain smog stemming from stubble burning in Punjab was a ridiculous idea that is devoid of scientific evidence. Experts have pointed out that cloud seeding is never a solution to the smog issue. All parties should stand united and work together to find a lasting solution instead of playing with nature to score brownie points that may eventually aggravate the problem.

K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad-3

All parties must support cloud seeding

Thisrefers to your editorial ‘BJP govt’s artificial rain experiment was pure political theatrics’. Cloud seeding was experimented in Delhi NCR following the deteriorating, smog-choked levels. The situation vitiated after ‘Green Deepavali’ received the green signal. Rain seeding involves substantial investment and will bear fruit when the cloud conditions are ideal for the purpose. There must be no politics played out over the noble intention and all political parties must join to make a success of such experiments.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

Modi exposing his ‘I, me, myself’ obsession

OurPrime Minister Narendra Modi, it seems, likes to be photographed all alone and does not wish to share space even with his party or cabinet colleagues. Whether it is the inauguration of a bridge, road, building or any infrastructure, only Modi is visible in the photograph. The latest in this series of “I, Me, Myself” kind of photographs is the full-page colour ad on Ekta Diwas, in which our PM can be seen saluting the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel all by himself. Going by the sheer number of his solo photographs, Modi might go down in history as India’s first solipsist Prime Minister.

Avinash Godboley,Dewas (MP)