MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st October 2022

Cong first family fields its favourite

The battle lines have been drawn for the election of Congress party president, once Mallikarjun Kharge, the well known loyalist to Gandhi family, is named to contest the post.As the first choice, another erstwhile loyalist Gehlot had turned cold, Gandhi family didn't want to take chance in choosing someone with impeccable track record of loyalty for the top post. Though the party claims that the Gandhis will remain neutral, there is no prize for guessing who thier favourite is in the contest between Sashi Tharoor and Kharge.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

MTP for married women unethical

The declaration of a Supreme Court bench that unmarried women can terminate their pregnancies that are up to 24 weeks old is welcome though it involves risk of life because of advanced stage. Better the period is limited to maximum 20 weeks. But abortions in the case of married women is not at all correct as it avoids the birth of female babies if found in scanning. Already female birth rate statistically recorded is lower than male percentage. Hence, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) to this category is unsocial, unethical, immoral and illegal. Further, husbands' approach with a desire to wives cannot be treated under rape as marital rape is not recognised as an offence. No tangible reason is seen for its inclusion now.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

It is a historic decision taken by the highest court of the land unambiguously stating that it is the woman's choice to retain or to abort the prgnancy irrespective of being married or unmarried. The age-old myth that abortion cannot be allowed in the case of unwed mothers or single women has no relevance today and the reproductive rights of the women are honoured as regards to the timing of pregnancy or as regards to the number of children etc. Non-disclosure of minors name in the case of teenage pregnancies vis-a-vis police cases is also very important as this would certainly keep up the dignity of the young without malalignment in the media.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Supreme Court laid down that a woman is woman whether she participated willingly or unwillingly in sexual intercourse and became pregnant, she has a right to get abortion. With this, India would become one of the countries of 70 across the globe which give freedom to women in abortion. Moreover, it curbs unsafe abortion which is 67% in the country and about 8 women die every day in the country due to unsafe abortions. It also paved the way to remove the law that based on narrow patriarchal principles.



Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

An irresponsible super power

Based on the results in the so-called referendum in Ukkraine, manipulated by Russia, which set stage for Russia to regularise its illegal occupation of parts of Ukkraine has been rightly opposed and condemned by western countries led by USA. The UN remain merely as a mute spectator. The fake referendum exposes foul actions by a super power endangering world peace .What a pity!

BVK Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Cos must think more on moonlighting

Bottom line is that the issue of moonlighting is simply a mess and lack of authentic information spoils the show. If you pay all your employees well no one will moonlight. And it is quite common sense that no one wants to trade extra 4 hours of sleep and 48 hour of weekend if your primary employee takes good care of you and your family. Instead of sacking their employees, they need to stop exploiting them and thereby reducing the workload and providing them with the best way possible. This raises the question why their employees were forced to or even motivated to engage in such risky, work-life balance and ultimately career in health impacting behaviour?

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Selective ban reeks of double standards

The Home Ministry's decision to ban the PFI reeked of double standards. The ban has not been extended to the right-wing Hindutva outfits which are no less culpable than the PFI with respect to the activities, citing which PFI has been banned. It must be here said to the credit of Indian Muslims that an overwhelming majority of them follow a gentler strand of Islam. Still they are discriminated against, demonized and cast as the fifth column. All Indians, irrespective of religion and race, should have space in our democracy to strive for the exercise of their constitutionally guaranteed rights and fulfilment of their legitimate aspirations. It is the best vaccine against communalism and all that divides us.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, TN