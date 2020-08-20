MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th August 2020

International migration policy need of the hour

This refers to the article 'Heart of business in times of pandemic' (August 19). Not just domestic migration, it is time to have a proper and well discussed international immigration policy for the country. In this populous country, international immigration to eke out livelihood is imperative, and it demands a national policy to suit the moving workforce. It not only ensures livelihood for the people but also ensures uninterrupted source of employment and continuity of business and Industry.

DSVL Prasad, Uppal, Hyderabad

TRS' criticism of Governor unbecoming

It is nonsensical and rather silly that the TRS leaders are pouncing on Telangana Governor Ms Tamilisai Soundararajan for slamming the State government for their failure in containing coronavirus in the State. The TRS is indignant and irate of the Governor's criticism. They can't expect the first citizen of the State to be a puppet in their hands and to act like a rubber stamp like EAS Narasimhan who, throughout his tenure, behaved like a bigoted person completely inclined towards the TS, ignoring his due and equitable commitment for AP as the Joint Governor for both the Telugu States. The TRS should not forget how much biased Narasimhan was to TS and how, on the other hand, how indifferent he was towards the new AP. His then behaviour made an indelible damage to AP in many ways and the TRS and the TS unduly benefitted at the cost of AP. Instead of correcting themselves and debugging the lacunae, the TRS leaders are indulging in offence.

K Sai Prasanna, RR Pet, Tadepalligudem, AP

Expedite distribution of house sites to poor

This is with reference to your report 'Don't use government school land for house sites, State told' (Aug 18). The interim orders given by the honourable High court are highly welcomed, schools and universities where our students are nurtured are the fundamentals of development as students are future citizens of the country. At the same time, the decision of the State government to distribute sites to the homeless is historic and cannot be found fault with. A piece of land and own house is still a lifetime dream of many poor people in our country. The High Court postponing the next hearing by eight weeks is something which many poor are worried about. I hope the judicial process is completed as soon as possible where the controversial sites are exempted, and remaining land is reached to the poor.

Sai Krishna Kadiyala, Vijayawada, AP

TS govt should take a call on school reopening immediately

Because of the coronavirus, schools have been closed. In Andhra Pradesh, the government is reopening the schools from September 5 (Teachers Day). But in Telangana, the government does not tell anything about reopening of schools. If not physical classes, at least online classes have to be conducted regularly. Doordarshan Sapthagiri channel is telecasting all subjects for all classes on television. It is easy to learn from it. The Telangana government said they would also conduct the classes in Yadagiri channel. But they have not done it yet. Listening and watching to smart phones for a long period leads to many problems like poor eyesight, back pain etc. The A P government has fixed a date to reopen schools. First, the Telangana government said that teachers have to come to schools for taking online classes from August 17. But again, it has been cancelled. The Telangana government should take a fast desicion about schools.

T V S Suchitra, Khammam.

Nature's fury: Telangana farmers at receiving end

Catastrophes continue to batter rain-hit Telangana State. Hundreds of acres of paddy, cotton, red chilli and many other crops have been damaged in the downpour. Telangana Kisan Congress chairman Sunketa Anvesh Reddy said, 'there used to be confidence among farmers that the crop insurance scheme will save them from calamities like this.' But now farmers are losing their confidence as Rythu Bandhu and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana are lacking providing funds and unable to provide benefits to the farmers. Farmers lost 37,300 acres of paddy in Warangal Urban and 72,000 acres of paddy in Warangal Rural.

Sreelakshmi Peri, Hyderabad

Corruption rampant in every segment

Covid-19 pandemic may not be that much rampant, but the corruption is omnipresent wherever there is air. It is not necessary to name a particular field that corrupt and corrupted are not existing. But the amounts of bribe differ depending on weight of the case. Though many corrupt officials are caught red handed, the menace continues all in its velocity. A dismissed Tahsildar in Hyderabad, a big fish in the net of ACB is the latest example. It would be the right thing if the photographs of all these corrupt persons are displayed in police stations, railway stations and other important locations.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad