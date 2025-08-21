MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st Aug 2025

India to have a south Indian V-P

Election to the august post of Vice-President has been necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar. The September 9 election is a brutal south vs. south showdown as both the ruling and opposition groups have nominated candidates from the southern states. C.P. Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu, the NDA nominee, is pitted against Justice Buchireddy Sudarshan Reddy from Telangana as the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate. However, there is a lot of difference between the two contenders.

While Radhakrishnan was an active politician until he became Maharashtra’s Governor, Justice Reddy hails from an agrarian family and has a long experience in judiciary, whose apt decisions can enrich our democratic functioning. But there is a clear majority for the ruling nominee in the electoral college. It is an ideological battle that is being held amid growing issues like SIR in Bihar, vote-theft orchestration during the Karnataka and Maharashtra elections and introduction of bills that empower arrest and exit of political leaders if they spend 30 days in jail.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Onus on GHMC chief

This has reference to the news that the GHMC has received around 152 complaints during the Prajavani. Everyone is aware of the perennial issues that have been tormenting citizens for several years now. Many of them air their grievances through media platforms.

The common complaints revolve around damaged and overflowing roads, fully occupied footpaths, manholes, undetectable ditches, sagging electrical wires, stray dogs and mosquito menace, to name just a few. The GHMC commissioner must sort out all these recurring issues and provide permanent solutions. It is one way the people can be assured of a clean and healthy environment.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad

Safety measures during Ganesh visarjan

I have been deeply concerned about the tragic incident (THI August 20) in which two youngsters lost their lives after a Ganesh idol accidentally came in contact with high-tension wires in Bandlaguda. This unfortunate accident occurred a day after a similar electrocution case was reported in Ramanthapur. These expose the safety lapses during public processions. Deaths of the two youth are a reminder of the dangers posed by unsafe overhead power lines in residential and procession routes.

Despite denials of negligence by the electricity department, it is evident that precautionary measures were far from satisfactory. Festivals are meant to joyfully unite communities and not end in tragedies due to avoidable hazards. It is imperative that local authorities, electricity boards, and civic bodies coordinate better to ensure that idols are transported safely. Temporary shutdowns of high-tension lines, clear markings, and designated safe routes must be mandated during the festive season. I urge the concerned authorities to treat this as a serious public safety issue. Chalking out preventive measures and implementing them can save lives.

Varsha Omprakash, St. Francis College for Women

ISRO’s vision is a matter of pride

I’d like to appreciate the report “ISRO working on 40-storey tall rocket: ISRO Chief” (THI, Aug 20). It fills me with pride to see India setting its sights on such an ambitious mission — a rocket capable of carrying a 75-tonne payload into space. For decades, ISRO has shown the world that dedication and innovation can achieve extraordinary results, even with limited resources. From Chandrayaan to Mangalyaan, our space scientists have made India a respected name in global space exploration.

This new project, envisioning a 40-storey rocket, reflects not just scientific progress but also the confidence of a nation aiming high. Such initiatives inspire millions of students to dream of careers in science and technology. They also strengthen our country’s role in satellite communication, climate monitoring, and global collaborations. More importantly, they prove that India’s future lies in combining vision with perseverance. I wholeheartedly applaud ISRO’s leadership for daring to think big and for continuing to expand the horizons of our nation. Achievements like these remind us that the sky is no longer the limit.

Vallari, St Francis College for Women