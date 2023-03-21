MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st March 2023

Cartoon aptly depicts state of judiciary

The thought-provoking animated and astringent cartoon "Politickle by Manjul" dated 20th instant in Hans speaks volumes on how the Law Ministry of India is disloyal to judiciary, one of the three independent organs of the constitution, by encroaching upon its sovereign domain. Some acts of Mahabharata Itihasa are quite appropriately exploited to suit the contemporary matters. Collegium recommendations on appointment of judicial officers are not digested by the government though acceptance vests with the government itself as many suggestions were defied earlier. In spite of arriving at a decision that such appointments should be made by a committee comprising one member each from government, Leader Of Opposition (LOP) and Judiciary, why still a controversy exists is not vividly understood.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Kudos to Millet Man of India



The man who deserves the honour of being called the Millet Man of India for pioneering work in demonstrating an alternative, ecological and sustainable agriculture food system died in Hyderabad and it is an irreparable loss. PV Sateesh was the founder and executive director of Deccan Development Society that worked out of Pastapur village in Sangareddy district in Telangana where the 77-year-old belonged. He championed issues of agri-biodiversity, food sovereignty, women empowerment, social justice, local knowledge systems, participatory development, and community media. He was recently honoured for his lifetime contributions to making millets a people's agenda.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Team India done in by overconfidence



The Vizag cricket fans were shell-shocked at the pathetic performance of us Indians in the 2nd ODI. They meekly surrendered like lambs and the Australians effortlessly won the match without losing a wicket. It doesn't matter if one loses game honorably but the ignominious way the world class team lost game is disappointing. Except Virat Kohli and consistent performer Axar Patel, the rest collapsed like proverbial nine pins. The Kangaroos mauled us in 3-departments and exposed our team's inconsistent show. It is sad that mighty hitter Surya Kumar Yadav scored back to back ducks in two matches. All this happened because of too much confidence of our players after winning first game.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Catch of the century



When a number one side like India fails, then we come across a catch by Steve Smith of the century and a deadly bowling spell by Mitchell Starc all do happen to rub salt in the Indian Team's wound. But the talking point of the match was Steve Smith pulling off what was hailed by one commentator as the incredible catch of the century. The agile combination of Starc and Smith combined well to cause destruction and the debacle of the number one side was complete in all respects. To add salt to the wound Sean Abbott and Ellis combined well to complete the destruction. If bowling was outstanding just like Aussie fielding batting brought the past glory back to light. Both Head and Mitchell Marsh played well to hit a purple patch to make a match of it with their aggressive batting methods. In all, it was a confident team after the second test defeat and the pitch and the ointment factors not coming in the way in ODI.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad

No amount of praise enough for PV



Justice PS Narasimha has rightly paid rich tributes to late PV Narasimha Rao by saying that he underplayed his personality but by showing what he had done he developed his character (The Hans India, 19/3). Patriotism with true spiritual mind made him a sage for the country, staying in power for full five years to bring out his heartful vision to the country. Though PV is no more personally and physically, his soul is experienced in his contribution to the country with a vision for future decades what we are enjoying today and enjoy tomorrow too. PV never thought of vote bank or appeasement politics but for the people as a whole and country at large. He never craved for power and post, but both these came to his doorsteps. PV, unlike our present leaders, never allowed his family members to interfere or take advantage of his power.

As rightly commented by Justice L Nageshwar Rao, PV was totally ignored, and all talked less about him instead of talking a lot for his contribution to the country. The great injustice done to PV was that he was not only humiliated during his life time after getting down from the chair of Prime Minister but even after death his mortal remains was insulted and harassed by his party high command and his close and dear disciple Manmohan Singh was blind, deaf and dumb bowing to some forces insulting PV.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda