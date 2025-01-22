MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd January 2025

RG Kar verdict belittles women’s concern

The latest verdict in the RG Kar case, which jailed Sanjay Roy to life in prison, raises major worries about the safety of women in public places. Why did the court not label this case as “rarest of rare” for the death penalty? What action will be taken to protect medical workers in their workplaces? Likewise how can the state gain citizens’ trust when structural problems remain ignored? Such issues need swift action from local and national officials.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

A sessions court in Kolkata sentenced Sanjoy Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to life imprisonment. The CBI had argued strongly for the death penalty in the case that shook West Bengal and triggered several weeks of protests and strikes by doctors. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded death for the murderer. The parents of the deceased also demanded death for the murderer as they feel justice in not done by granting life imprisonment for Sanjoy Roy.

Jayanthy, Navi Mumbai

Defence needs must keep pace

with tech changes

Apropos ‘India building a robust....’India has taken rapid strides in building up indigenous defence equipment and technology which can deter our enemies. Our long sea coast makes us vulnerable to attacks by the sea and the induction of three more newly built ships will add much cleft and heft to our maritime defence. However, it must be remembered that technology is a constantly evolving process and would have to be in tandem with the changing needs in defence requirements. While our defence capabilities seem to be adequate against any attacks by land, sea and air, we should not forget the role of human intelligence in defending the nation. Future wars will be fought on television screens and we need to learn from the Israelis on how to use technology to defeat the aggressors.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Stock shock for investors

Stock markets witnessed a sell-off on Tuesday with the benchmark indices plummeting by up to 1.60 per cent as a host of factors like capital outflows, derivatives expiry and uncertainty over Trump policies in the US weighed on the sentiment. The BSE Sensex plunged by 1,235 points to 75,838.36 and the NSE Nifty by 320 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 23,024.65 in the selling spree. Mid-cap and small-cap share also faced immense selling pressure and lost over two per cent as investors were worried over the prospects of the direction of the economy. Key indices faced a choppy session and volatile. The Nifty and Sensex, after opening higher, saw a sharp sell-off, but within an hour both the indices rebounded to trade back in the green. The Sensex surged almost 1,200 points from the day’s low. But it couldn’t sustain the level for 15 minutes and fell again around 1,100 points from the day’s high. It is indeed a stock shock for investors.

C K Ramani, Chennai

Unnecessary hype in India on Trumps swearing in

The way the Indian electronic media covered the USA President Donald Trump’s oath taking ceremony was as if Mr Narendra Modi is swearning as the first Indian to become President of the USA. Nevertheless, PM didn’t get an invite to attend his oath taking ceremony, he seems to have begun with Mod’s stamp of executive orders of renaming a state and highest peak of US, getting out of WHO and some other controversial issues. Our External Affairs Minister sitting in the first row seems to have hogged the main news in India is a bit laughable as what way India as a nation would benefit is still unclear and it is not important where our EA sits, what is important to India is how would his presence or even that of our PM would our great nation which we are told.

N Nagarajan, Netaji Nagar, Hyderabad

Dancing Democracy orTrump(o)cracy !!

Former U S President Abraham Lincoln once said that democracy is a system of governance “of the people, by the people and for the people.” However, in the year 2025, American democracy seems to be transforming into Trump(o)cracy. In this new chapter of American history, Donald Trump is set to become the first president to take the oath of office while having been found guilty of 34 crimes yet escaping punishment. This represents a new kind of democracy in America—one where intolerance is rampant, anti-vaccine sentiments are at their peak, and climate change denial is the norm.he president’s ambitions to take over other nations like Greenland, Panama, and Canada. Moreover, the belief that America is the single greatest nation in the world has taken on an extreme form. People of other nations are no longer considered human; the “superhuman” species exists solely in the new America.

Dr.Jitesh Mori, Kutch,Gujarat