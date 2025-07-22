MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd July 2025

Flawed criminal justice system stands exposed

BombayHigh Court’s acquittal of all 12 individuals on Monday in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case is a stark reminder of the deep flaws within our criminal justice system. After spending over a decade behind bars, some of whom are serving death sentences, these men have finally been declared innocent. But what does one say to someone who has lost 17 years of their life to a failed investigation and a trial built on weak, inconclusive evidence? This is not merely a story of justice delayed; it is a story of justice derailed. The High Court’s observation that there was no credible evidence and that suspicion alone cannot convict is a damning indictment of our investigating agencies and prosecution. The role of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which arrested these men and built the case against them, must come under immediate scrutiny. If these individuals were innocent, the real perpetrators of one of India’s deadliest terror attacks remain unidentified and free. Innocent lives were caged, families were shattered, and public trust in our legal institutions weakened. The victims of the blasts have received neither closure nor truth. We must now demand accountability, not just for the wrongful confinement of these men, but also for the collective failure of our legal machinery. Justice is not served by imprisoning the innocent while the guilty roam free. A democracy must uphold justice with rigour, fairness, and most importantly, in time.

Vishal Mayur,Tumakuru

Mumbai cops have a lot to answer

Ina significant judgment, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 men who were earlier convicted and sentenced to death (five of them) and life term (seven) for “participating” in the deadly serial train blasts of July 11, 2006. Around seven bombs had exploded in different local trains on the western line of the Mumbai railways that killed 189 persons and left 820 seriously injured. The judgement came 19 years after the incident, while the men were left to languish in jail all these years. Only one Wahid Shaikh was acquitted in 2015 (after nine years in jail) after the trial court had not found any evidence against him. The police’s case was that the accused had assembled bombs in a pressure cooker and had planted them on the train in the evening. The acquittal brings into focus not just the fact that 12 men had to languish in jail for close to two decades and Wahid for nine years, but also the fact that families of those killed in the attack still do not know who the perpetrators are. Now, the state police and the investigating agencies have a lot of answering to do.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

End of an era

Thepassing of veteran leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan marks the end of an era in Indian politics. A stalwart of the Communist movement, Achuthanandan dedicated over seven decades to public life, rising from humble beginnings to become one of Kerala’s most respected leaders. As Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011, he championed land reforms, anti-corruption drives, and pro-poor initiatives, earning admiration across party lines. Endowed with a rare blend of integrity and mass appeal, he was known for his simplicity, fearlessness, and unwavering commitment to the Leftist ideology. Even in his 90s, he remained active, voicing people’s concerns with clarity and passion. His political journey, often marked by internal party struggles and principled stands, made him a symbol of resistance and clean governance. V S Achuthanandan leaves behind a legacy of honesty, public welfare, and relentless service—a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru

VS leaves behind a lasting legacy

Former Kerala chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan, an icon of the Communist movement, had a towering, if not fiery, presence in State politics for decades. As a crusading leader of the opposition, he was a standard-bearer for the underdogs and uphill public causes. Achuthanandan had withdrawn from public life after he suffered a minor stroke in 2019. His legacy will remain an inspiration for future politicians.

Jayanthy S Maniam,Mumbai

Keeping ED above politics

TheSupreme Court cautioning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against becoming a tool for political battles is both timely and commendable. Democracy thrives when institutions remain neutral and focus on their constitutional roles. The judiciary’s reminder to fight political contests before the electorate reinforces people’s faith in justice. Agencies like the ED must uphold credibility and avoid actions that appear partisan and influenced by leaders calling the shots. It is vital to strengthen checks and balances to ensure investigative bodies remain independent, foster public trust and prevent misuse for political vendettas.

Dr Vijaykumar H K,Raichur