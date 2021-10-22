MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd October 2021

Historic moment

It's a moment of pride for India as the total vaccination for corona has crossed the hundred crore milestone today. Thus, 75 per cent eligible adult population has got at least one jab and 30 per cent has got fully vaccinated. As the vaccine is a main weapon in fighting against pandemic, India has succeeded in providing major protection to its populace. All from the union government, to ground level staff deserve praise for this rare and difficult feat. India, once again, has proved its superiority in fields of vaccination and preventive medicine among the league of world countries. The winning saga should continue uninterrupted till the pandemic is defeated totally.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

It is a proud moment for India as it only second to China which supplied 200 crore doses so far as per the media reports. But we are ahead of USA, Brazil, Indonesia and other countries. India achieved this accomplishment with spirit of teamwork by all stakeholders viz doctors, nurses and other ministerial staff. It is a right occasion to thank all the people who have been roped in to realise this gigantic work. I think this achievement materialised as India is a production point for vaccinations like Covishield, Covaxin etc. The vaccination drive also faced many hurdles like any other public programme in the beginning like hesitation, religious dogmas, inadequacy etc. But regular interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers helped the task attain momentum. Further, the vaccination drive must cover those in 2-18 age group as well as early as possible to put the education sector on right track.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (Krishna)

India has hit the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines today (Thursday). It is remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India. This achievement is finest of all and every Indian must feel proud of themselves. This feat could not have been achieved if not for the effort put by the doctors and nurses. Also praise for the government governance and responsible citizens for taking decisions of getting vaccinated. But this drive must not slow down we must achieve full vaccination with the same energy and enthusiasm. It the only weapon humans yield against Covid-19.

Rajat jain, Ujjain

Public must join TS govt to curb drug menace



The rising drug menace in Telangana is witnessing suicides of youth in large numbers and similarly many are mentally deranged due to continuous use of ganja. It is not only a cause of concern but posing a challenge to eradicate it. The Chief Minister is rightly launching a widespread campaign against the drug menace in view of the families of drug addicts getting ruined and the helpless expressing anguish at the state of deteriorating health of youth and poor labourers. Drugs have become easily accessible near educational institutions and other places. Gearing up the entire official machinery is a right step forward. As it is not easy for the government machinery alone to check the operations of drug mafias, it is imperative that all citizens must act responsibly by coordinating with the officials to put an end to this social menace.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Living is believing



Dr Mohan Kanda's article, "I feel, therefore, I am alive" (THI Oct. 21), quoting references to two Nobel Laureates, is fully filled with the philosophical touch and the mission of sensory organs for functioning of human body and also other creatures. What is life and how to prove it? The answer is in our imagination. Our Vedic scriptures emphatically quoted where life exists with diversified examples. All appear to be suitable to define a living. 'I think, therefore I am', 'I feel, therefore, I am alive', 'I exist as I trust,' 'I am alive as I live' and so on and so forth. Ultimately, a person is truly alive so long as his organs are active. All sensory organs function all the time except eye which cannot see the objects in dark. Our three Vedas (except Atharvana) play its role as - our voice is Rigveda, mind is Yajurveda and soul is Samaveda. Therefore, I believe I live in Vedas, say saints. Life lives after life. Similarly, every religion has its versions denoting where life lives.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Why exams at this stage?



The TS education minister took the decision to conduct Inter 1st year board exam in near future. Then what is the meaning of 'PROMOTED'? It seems the education ministry will definitely conduct the exams for those students which it promoted. If not so, the announcement to the effect should be revoked. Thus, the Inter 1st year students will sigh relief and will give full attention in the study of 2nd year in which they are sitting after being promoted by the TS government

SM Arif Hussain, Hyderabad.

Deplorable state of AP politics

Day-by-day, the political situation in Andhra Pradesh is becoming worse. The language used by both the ruling and the opposition party leaders is very indecent. Adding to this, the media is telecasting such swear words without any hesitation. This trend is not at all good in a democracy. Young citizens will definitely be misguided by these developments. When they grow, they will take it for granted and use the worst words to criticise others. Hope, all the party leaders will maintain some restraint while speaking in public.

Venkata Seshasa Deevi, Narasaraopet