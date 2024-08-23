MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd August 2024

Spate of rapes fail to jolt nation’s conscience

Re: Editorial “Systemic and societal tolerance of India’s rape crisis” (21st August). In this male-dominated world, women are insecure both indoors and outdoors. Political parties and society are both squarely to be blamed because they blow the incidents of rape selectively to their advantage or totally turn a blind eye. Insensitivity in their approach to deal with rape crisis is a clear revelation that degeneration of values has engulfed the society. All in all, gender sensitisation at every level of society to protect woman from sexual exploitation is the need of the hour.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata hospital, the Supreme Court has constituted a 10-member national task force to formulate guidelines to ensure safety, security, and facilities for doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals across India. The recommendations must take into account safety and security for Indian women workforce across various sectors, instead of merely those involved in healthcare. The incident in Kolkata must ideally be seen as an attack on women in India, rather than on a doctor. The incident clearly shows the nation has learned nothing from the Nirbhaya rape and murder case of 2012. It is time that the saga of attacks on women is put an end to, in this country.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

The safety of a woman has become very critical in the country. Every day. we hear news of the harassment of women. As human beings, we need to think about where we are headed. Following the Kolkata incident, similar cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, UP, and other parts of the country. However, it is unfortunate that political parties are only engaging in mudslinging. Instead, they should come together to find solutions to prevent such cases. It is everyone’s responsibility, regardless of being a politician or a common citizen, to ponder over this and try to find out solutions. The lawmakers must enact stringent laws, including capital punishment, to deter such crimes.

Hassan Khan Isha’ati, Sitamarhi, Bihar

***

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, the Kerala government appointed panel that studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, is really shocking as it reveals explosive accounts of sexual exploitation, harassment and ill-treatment being faced by women in the film industry. The hitherto matters like casting couch, ‘adjustments and compromises’ which seemed just like rumours and exaggerations now come as confirmed realities that stinks and stuns everyone. The more shocking it is to know that even ‘popular’ and ‘reputed’ actors are involved in these matters. The report also sheds light on the inhuman and pathetic conditions of junior artistes and other workers in the industry.

M Pradyu, Kannur

***

It’s good to learn that the apex court has taken up the issue of Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case suo motu and formed a national task force to examine the broader issue of doctors’ safety at work places. The failure of the hospital authorities and state as well even after the gory incident is glaringly evident, forcing the court to look into the underlying deep malaise. The hospitals and other public healthcare services are working under unsafe circumstances. The security angle of health care providers is not addressed effectively. Apart from a stringent law against attacks on health personnel, the working conditions should be improved. Though the health and law and order are state subjects, there seems to be a need for a strong central act.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The news of two children’s sexually assault at a school in Badlapur in Thane district in Maharashtra by a school attendant is most shocking. It is a matter of great concern. The parents were made to wait nearly 12 hours by police to take complaint; it shows how law and order are working in our country. The Central government should take strict action on such schools, which are not taking safety norms. To reduce such incidents every school should install CC Cameras and mandate child protection committees. Another matter which is of great concern is that Culcutta High Court’s advice to girls to curb sexual urges, which is highly objectionable.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

It’s a stark indictment of our democratic system that, on average, a rape case is reported every 15 minutes. The recent protests across India, involving doctors, women, and NGOs, highlight the outrage against the Kolkata horror and other heinous crimes, such as the molestation of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in Mumbai. It’s high time for the Central government to introduce legislation awarding capital punishment to rapists, ensuring swift, speedy and severe justice to deter such atrocities and protect citizens, especially women and children.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad