MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd December 2022

India must brace for virus resurgence

Amids of surge in Covid cases and death toll in China, reports of three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is apparently driving China's current surge, cause a concern and the Central government has done well to alert States to step up Covid surveillance. Though Covid has not been over yet, Indians have grown pretty lax and almost concluded the virus would not rear its ugly head again in the country. Truth be told, we have been lucky so far since the end of last wave as no serious strain such as BF.7 has set its foot in the country. We must be double cautious and apprehensive of mingling in crowds. However, unless the governments sound rather serious and announce strict protocols to nip any resurgence in the bud, the country can't be any more safe. Even US is reeling under the virus attack and paying heavily. Time to mask up and practise sanitation measures.

J Kalyani, Renigunta

II

People of our country have had a sigh of relief as Covid-19 Pandemic had left after satisfying its appetite with lakhs of lives.. Again news are airing that this Dragon's monster is surging fast to other countries. Masks and sanitisers were strictly used till this evil spirit had vanished from our midst. Already in its birth place China is facing death tolls in scores daily. Government should caution the people to regularly stick to the norms which were existing during peak period of this vicious virus. It is a tough task to keep the people under control in malls, airports, bus and railway stations as experienced earlier. People should take care of themselves instead of resting the total responsibility on Governments.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

III

It's worrisome to see the sudden surge of Covid cases in China. Earlier, that country witnessed people marching on to the streets against strict covid protocol and the government had to give in to the demand. Now sudden easing of restrictions after three years of a zero-COVID policy saw the public forgetting all protocols and thereby resulting in surge of Covid cases. It's high time we too learn a lesson or two from this. Though vaccines and strict protocols helped our nation to harness Covid to a large extent, still there are cases spotted in some parts of the country. The surge in our neighborhood is definitely one to make us alert and be cautious. Ignoring the virus and being irresponsible is like welcoming peril to oneself, the society and the nation as a whole.

M Pradyu, Kannur

IV

Masks can stop saliva and nasal drops travelling from one to another. Thus, Corona can be prevented by wearing masks. Also, maintain distance at public places and during group travel (or public transport etc). Educate public on the same via media head lines and brochures. Better screen visitors from other states and nations for corona symptoms, at airports, railway stations, bus stands etc (by a people-friendly method of testing). Any signs of corona, those persons should voluntarily opt for isolation. Prevention is better than cure. Health is wealth. Is China listening?

Madhu Nivriti PS, Secunderabad

V

The BF.7 variant which has been driving a surge in Covid cases in China has reached India. Following news, slowly masks are appearing in big cities. Again, airports in India will have a strict vigil of the passengers and RTPCR tests will become compulsory and air passengers will have a tough time. In Spite of all this, people will not follow covid rules and wander here and there during festivities and that is a blatant skipping of the norms. The government on their part should vaccinate children above 7 years first and the rest by January-end to make the vaccination more meaningful.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad

Curb corruption in holy places

This refers to the news of a High Court judge who was the butt of corruption and indecent behaviour by the staff of Vadapalani Andavar Temple in Chennai. He narrowly escaped physical handling by the two employees of the temple, but for the intervention of the policemen who knew the victim to be a judge. The experience was narrated by Justice S M Subramanian is a routine affair, being faced by people in Tamil Nadu and some other parts of the country. Similar experience was faced by our group, when we visited the Thiruchandur temple. We paid for the special darshan ticket of Rs 200 but were not issued any ticket for entering the special queue. Such incidents of corrupt practices in temples must be dealt with sternly.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai