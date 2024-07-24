MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th July 2024

SC order puts breaks on ‘unconstitutional’ BJP

The Supreme Court’s interim stay on the directives issued by the BJP ruled UP and Uttarakhand asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners is a welcome step. The SC has rightly said that the BJP-ruled states decision and order has “infringed the secular character of our republic “. The order made by BJP CMs from taking “unconstitutional steps” has made a halt. The order made by BJP-ruled states has affected the right to equality, protection against discrimination on the basis of religion and promotes untouchability. The BJP-ruled states order was intended to promote religion discrimination. The Government’s order formalised a “form of untouchability”. It is good to note that the SC has ordered that food sellers should not be forced to write the names of the owner and staff on the shops.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana

Anti-constitutional move by BJP

The move by BJP to allow Government employees to join RSS, is rightly resisted by opposition as well as intellegentsia. Given the past and present scenario, it is known that RSS is the umbrella organisation of BJP. Politicising or communalising Government work force is against the constitutional principles, as they are the frontline and are in direct interface with citizen during polls and performing other sovereign functions. Government employees are paid for their services and not for their affiliations.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.

Bureaucracy can come in knickers

The media clipping that Modi Govt lifted ban on Govt. employees participating in RSS activities and Congress ridiculed that bureaucracy can come in knickers, of course, RSS had already started wearing trousers instead of knickers is interesting.RSS is an eyesore to the right-thinking citizens of India cutting across all religions. After the gruesome assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Godse, an RSS man the then Home Minister Patel banned RSS but somehow that ban was later lifted and like the other ban was imposed on Govt Employees participating in RSS activities on 7th Nov.1966. Modi Govt being a Wing of RSS as everyone knows and RSS supremo Mohan Bhagavat dictates terms to Govt functioning like a former Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir revealed that the appointment list at Rashtrapathi Bhavan gets ratified by PMO which goes without saying that PM is above Rashtrapathi while paradoxically PM Modi is at the beck call of RSS. So, Congress has rightly said that bureaucracy can come in knickers. It is a sad state of affairs in India the Constitution founded on the principle of Secularism while RSS and its Govt proxy have more hands from Govt Employees as well to draw a wedge between opposing religions which will be much more ugly now. God alone save India.

Dr.T.Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

No hope of ‘acche din’ in Budget

The budget announcements have given no hope of acche din (better days) coming any time soon, to put it plainly. For all the economic jargon used and the priorities announced in the budget, there is nothing much in it to feel good or cheer for the country’s poor, farmers, low-income groups and self-employed people. BJP’s ‘economic triumphalism’ conflicts with people’s lived realities of financial hardships and vulnerabilities. After listening to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech we don’t feel confident that it will improve the material conditions of the aam aadmi by tackling poverty and unemployment. It is claimed that the budget is ‘growth-oriented’ and it will rain jobs, jobs, jobs. But it lacks details of how it will generate gainful employment to tackle the crisis of rising unemployment. Job schemes proposed in the budget should not be only for public consumption; they must be implemented. It is possible that the same terms ‘skilling’, ‘capacity building’ and ‘employability’ will occur in the next year’s budget too. There is no significant increase in the allotment to education and health care; it betrays the government’s lack of will to improve human development indexes and raise the quality of living. Even though not much is spoken about it, the budget extends incentives to corporate behemoths ‘to accelerate the growth rate’. No wonder the ‘wealth creators’ and pro-government economists have given the thumbs up for the budget. The allotment of funds to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh disproportionately for ‘social and infrastructural development’, described as a bonanza, is explicable in terms of favours needed to be done to ensure the stability of the government and the continuance of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu