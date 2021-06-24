MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th June 2021

Milkha's life, an inspiration

'Can we fulfil Milkha's last wish?' the Moot Point article by Ramu Suravajjula in retrospect of partition is soul-stirring. Milkha's childhood experience like witnessing his father bleeding to death in Pakistan yet insisting on this son to run for life and it's his destiny that he fled to India to be decorated as a salutation, The Flying Sikh.

His having brought laurels in his rather destined than the chosen field of athletics is his legacy and salute to our tricolour not withstanding his unfulfilled wish but as his legacy continues and his inspired followers fill the void one day.

His equating the EME stadium to a gurudwara and having kissed the hallowed turf at the EME Centre's venue named after him speak volumes of what the writer aptly referred the epithets to Milkha...and eternal symbol for hard work, discipline, dedication, humility and patriotism. Long live his immortal legacy. RIP.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

KCR's ambitious hospital project

The drama being enacted by KCR to keep his flock together seems to be unending. Without any application of mind, he laid foundation for a 33- floor super speciality hospital. A hospital needs a valid and viable infrastructure to facilitate smooth and efficient functioning necessitating an effective coordination between various departments. Speed is one major factor in the efficient delivery of competent healthcare.

A 33-storeyed hospital building will be a far cry and will be the greatest impediment in the administration of proper health care as there will be major issues concerning logistics and movements. It will be wise to go for a reasonable spread and interconnectivity to respond to any emergencies.

The issues and concerns of availability of power and stability of the structure in case of any failure seem to have been conveniently omitted. Let him stay on ground and assess the pros and cons before starting the venture.

J Kannan, Hyderabad

Oppn juggernaut rolls

As Opposition parties are in the process of working out a strategy to counter the BJP at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections, slated for 2024 - the meeting called by NCP leader Sharad Pawar has given enough indication to this effect, though Sharad Pawar has underplayed it, calling it as 'not a political meeting'. The meeting assumes significance as TMC, AAP and the Left have taken part in it.

The absence of Congress and Shiv Sena, not being part of this debate, gives an impression of growing uncertainty in Aghadi government in Maharashtra, in the light of Congress announcing to go solo in the next elections in the state.

Shiv Sena is naturally jittery about losing ground under its feet, to be desperate, thinking once again, in terms of aligning with BJP. The true face and real colour of Shiv Sena became clear, when the Aghadi government was formed in Maharashtra, without BJP to be seen as an opportunistic move by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to antagonise an ally for the sake of CM's chair.

One hopes BJP will not be taken for a ride by Shiv Sena, to be once again beguiled by it since BJP had several experiences of betrayal and backstabbing by Shiv Sena, on earlier occasions too.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru