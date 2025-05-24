MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th May 2025

Education should empower learners

The Indian education system is “on the cusp of a revolution” with the integration of technology and AI in classrooms. The pandemic has been a “blessing in disguise,” accelerating the adoption of digital learning tools and hybrid models. As we “reinvent the wheel” of education, let’s focus on creating student-centric, interactive, and inclusive learning experiences. With initiatives like Digital India and e-Basta, we’re “paving the way” for a brighter future. Let’s “seize the day” and work towards nurturing confident, autonomous learners who can thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Sridevi Tejaswani K, Secunderabad

Fee regulation policy, an absolute must

The new academic year 2025 - 26 is scheduled to begin from June 12 .Schools have hiked their Fees, with many elite and private schools almost doubling their tuition fees .even medium and budget schools have increased their annual fees. Schools flout all norms and are fleecing the parents by collecting huge amounts as tuition fees ,transport fees ,library fees ,sports fees ,cultural fees etc without any explanation and justification.

The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association has been protesting every year against the hike but it is of no avail .It is high time the Telangana government forms a Fee Regulatory Committee and has a Fee Regulation Policy in place .Many corporate schools in Hyderabad lack playgrounds and are run from small cramped buildings ,but yet charge exorbitant fees.

Schools should be surveyed and fees fixed based on their infrastructure and facilities offered like a well-equipped library ,labs, playgrounds ,extracurricular activities and a trained faculty .Schools should be categorized into Tier 1,2 and Tier 3 Schools based on the survey and Govt itself should fix the Fees based on the observations and findings .

Hope at least this year , we have a fee regulation policy and any school not following the guidelines should be warned strictly by our Education dept .Unless we have such measures in place ,schools will continue to make money and commercialise education

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Pakistan cannot play dirty with India

Operation Sindoor proved a decisive turning point in India’s tolerance in the face of Pakistan’s perpetual needling and provocations by way of cross border terrorism and mindless jihadi violence in the Kashmir Valley through proxies for so long. India has been paying back effectively for every provocation by Pakistan but the shameless acts of terror by that country continued unabated to attack the innocent civilians who come to admire and enjoy the natural beauty of Kashmir at Pahalgam, which was the last straw. The new terms that are dictated by India, coupled with choking of water supply of Indus waters to Pakistan, along with a firm statement that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand; and there is no scope for trade or ties with that country as told by the Prime Minister Narendra told in Jaipur, echoed the sentiments of Indians – not yielding to any external pressure for the ceasefire between the two countries.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Naxal-infested areas need quick development

As India has been facing internal war waged by self-styled Maoists for more than four decades with no respite, elimination of the most wanted top Maoist leader Basavaraju carrying a bounty on his head along with 26 others in an encounter in Chhattisgarh is a morale-booster for security forces even as government comes within striking distance of putting an end to this menace. Since the latest strike coming close on the heels of Operation Black Forest that resulted in the arrest of 54 Naxals and surrender of 84 others goes to reveal government’s assault on their strongholds gaining increasing momentum have been successful, it reinforces the statement by the Centre to get rid of naxal menace by March next year. It is time, government fast-track development in the naxal-infested areas on a war-footing by taking the local people into confidence so that Maoists find no takers for their ideology which rests on violence, looting and killing.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad