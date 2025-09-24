MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th September 2025

Gurudev’s inspirational call

This refers to the startling and awesome article presented by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ‘Peace amidst chaos: Be like a lotus in the mud’ (THI Sept 22) marking the ‘World Peace Day’. Peace is hidden within us, and we must search for it. We see in our life that people having sentiments visit temples, follow their beliefs in search of peace and tranquillity. None can deny such trusts.

Life is a combination of delight and despair like day and night. Gurudev has clearly clarified that peace is amidst chaos. Life is like piano, white keys are happy moments and black keys imply sadness. But both keys when played together give melodious music...... like life, which is full of adjustments with different people. The peaceful and peaceless stories of deities incarnated on this earth have taught us how to lead a sustainable life amid tempests of varying kinds.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

SCR’s QR stickers a welcome move

The South Central Railways (SCR) decision to print QR code stickers on the back side of the retro reflective jackets of the persons who are deployed to promote UTI mobile app in the high footfall areas like station concourse area, entry/exit gates and outside the ticket counters is a welcome step to counter the festival rush.

Rail users can scan the QR code stickers present on the back of the jackets to purchase unreserved tickets with the mobile application of UTI or Rail one. The application of UTI has been beneficial to those buying unreserved tickets, platform and season tickets through their mobile without any hassle. Let’s hope the railways will extend the QR code scanning across other zones too.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai 40

Wonderful plan towards educational nourishment

The recent induction of India’s first ever centralised advanced smart kitchen at CK Dinne village by Minister Nara Lokesh is an outstanding illustration of how to bring something fresh to the table. The government has whipped up a transformative recipe by blending solar-powered kitchens, RO water, nutritionist supervision, and specialised food distribution ensuring that no student is served half-baked meals. This initiative isn’t just about filling stomachs but also about serving food for thought.

With transparency, quality, and community feedback as key ingredients, the government has clearly chosen to cook from scratch rather than rely on outdated systems. Taking feedback from students and parents shows they’re not just stirring the pot but sampling the stew. From seasoning the syllabus with semester-wise books to sweetening the deal with fine-grain rice, these reforms are sizzling with promise. With 33 smart kitchens set to serve 1.2 lakh students by December, this initiative could well become the secret sauce behind Andhra Pradesh’s rising educational standards.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Boosting the reading movement

At a time when the central and almost all state governments are wasting public money on fancy and vanity projects, some states, including Tamil Nadu, have also squandered funds on faulty gadgets with poor connectivity. Against this backdrop, it was heartening to hear that the Tamil Nadu government has launched the Vasipu Iyyakam (Reading Movement) and allocated ₹25 crore to supply books to 6,700 school libraries.

It is indeed laudable that children will now get to touch, feel, and smell books, and, if not read them, at least develop curiosity through pictures. It is also a boon to publishers who have been bleeding since Covid, with little support. I suggest that every government should emulate this initiative to promote reading among children.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Tolichowki sinks every monsoon

Every monsoon, Tolichowki turns into a locality of puddles. A few hours of rain flood homes, block streets and disrupt everyday life. Children miss school, families struggle, and livelihoods are at stake. Despite crores spent on stormwater drains and nala development, people still wade through waist-deep water year after year. This isn’t just bad luck, it stems from abysmal planning, incomplete projects, and broken promises.

Residents wait patiently for solutions; temporary fixes bring only short-lived relief. Each monsoon is a reminder that Tolichowki’s flooding is a problem that cannot be ignored. The government must act decisively. A comprehensive drainage system, stricter monitoring of works, and timely execution are essential. Floods are not just an inconvenience, they threaten health, safety, and dignity. Rain should bring life, greenery, and joy, not fear and disruption. Tolichowki deserves lasting solutions, not soggy streets.

Kalisetti Soumya, St Francis College for Women