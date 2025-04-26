MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th April 2025

Airlines fleecing people moving out of j & k

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the people who wished to return from Srinagar are braving another crisis that comes from the airline industry. In a bizarre move, many airlines have enhanced ticket prices by up to four times the normal rate and that too at a time when people needed to rush to safer zones sooner than later. Appeals from the central government and the Ministry of Civil Aviation were ignored, as profiteering took precedence over humanity and ethics. Efforts by tourism officials also failed. Has profit become more valuable than people’s lives in times of disaster? It’s time for action. And the change must happen here and now.

Prof. RK Jain, Barwani (MP)

Time India wrests POK

All political parties are strongly in support of the Government over eliminating terrorism in India. Everyone is supporting the Prime Minister’s strong message to terrorists and their perpetrators (Pakistan). Every Indian from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was in tears watching the gory Pahalgam visuals on TV. The entire country is in solidarity with the government to punish the perpetrators in such a manner that they would never dare to step into Kashmir. That apart, it is an opportune time for the country to snatch POK and shame the terrorist hub aka Pakistan.

SM Hussain, Kadapa, AP.

Belittling a sacred tradition is disgusting

The unfortunate and unforgivable incidents of students being denied permission to appear for the CET exam for wearing a sacred thread, and in another case, having the thread cut just to be allowed into the exam hall, are depicted with biting sarcasm. It is likewise at the Bengaluru airport. Thankfully, they’ are not asking anyone to remove the sacred thread. Aurangzeb reportedly used to count how many kilograms of sacred threads were burnt in Delhi each day, a grim metric of how many people across the country were persecuted for wearing them. History tends to repeat if not snubbed at an early stage. In Tamil Nadu, it was customary that when one gets his degree with merit, the minister would check and confirm that the student is from a upper class by patting at the back for a feel of finding out whether he had a sacred thread or not.

M.R. Jayanthi, Trichy

People in TN must broaden

their outlook on languages

Learning an additional language is people’s priority. German authorities are rather tough and to have your visa extended, you need to converse in German. Don’t get swayed by knowing a language. When given clear expectations, many Indians are willing to learn German or French to adapt and survive abroad. However, when it comes to embracing and respecting local languages within India, there seems to be significant resistance. Tamils should realise this sooner or later. Those from northern India living in Bengaluru, should try to learn Kannada and integrate with the local culture and traditions. Resorting to arguments, threats, or disrespectful behaviour only harms the social fabric. Learning a new language doesn’t make you any less connected to your mother tongue. On the contrary, it enhances cognitive flexibility and helps prevent unnecessary conflicts over language, a divisive issue we should move beyond in this era. It is a timely reminder for Tamils as well.

C.K. Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

India should go for trade pacts with all

It refers to “Trade Tariffs -a double edged sword for India”. Quite ironically, Donald Trump abruptly backed down from his reciprocal tariff agenda for 90 days but chose China for special treatment with 125 per cent tariffs. China paid the US in the same coin by raising its own tariff against the US to 125 per cent. The world’s two top economies are locked in an all-out high intensity trade standoff. Trump will have to understand that it’s not easy to replace China overnight given that many goods exported to the US from third party countries still rely heavily on China for their supply. China has not become the world’s manufacturing powerhouse overnight. On that count, India is miles behind them in manufacturing. While New Delhi is working on a bilateral trade deal with the US, we should also engage with other countries like the UK or Europe for similar trade agreements. And India must not take sides between the US and China as we need to diversify our trade relations with as many countries as possible.

Bal Govind, Noida