MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th August 2020

Starting online classes a welcome move

The decision of conducting online classes from September 1, officially starting the new Academic Year is good news for students and parents. Everyone is expecting success of online classes. The State-run Door Darshan channel Yadagiri and Tsat channel should consider the request of telecasting every programme at least twice. The government should make sure consistency in power supply. Every student should get new textbooks. Considering the losses of some months of the academic year, periods duration can be extended. Parents should be taken into confidence in all academic related matters. Teachers should inspire the students with their lecturers.

D Kishan Prasad, Ramakrishna Colony, Karimnagar dist

Introduce multilingual system in schools

The corona pandemic is teaching a number of lessons to the society. When we see or read pitiable episodes of migrant labourers, we find that their wards are not attending schools for years. They are their children are unable to go the schools in their workplace because the schools adopt their State language as medium of instruction. To overcome this problem, schools should introduce multilingual system. It is the act of using, or promoting the use of, multiple languages, either by an individual speaker or by a community of speakers. It should be imported to the classroom now widely and wisely. Language is a complex phenomenon. It is not just a means of communication. Language is thought also. India is a land of many languages. The teacher must respect the various languages like Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya and others spoken by children and provide space for each linguistic community in the classroom. Freedom should be given to learners to use mother tongue at every stage. Multilingualism promotes scholastic achievement and cognitive growth and social tolerance. Teachers should make use of translation, paraphrase, code mixing and code switching very efficiently. Multilingualism is the norm of the day. The world today is becoming increasingly multilingual. The use of mother tongue will help in learning second language or foreign language.

Pesala Narayana, Badvel, Kadapa district, AP

Vaccine invention should be speeded up

The Covid-19 pandemic infections are spiking belligerently throughout the country. Six months have passed since the killer virus was spotted, yet it remains uncontained. Andhra Pradesh State is reeling with increased positive cases and deaths. Media reports say in Telangana also, virus contracted cases would have been six times more than the present figures if the testing had been done to all residents. Today we have more than half a dozen vaccine candidates and all are in the third and the last phase of trial. It is appalling to note how this feral virus is being spread among even people strictly confined to four walls. Quickening the mission vaccine launched by the Central government is the need of the hour to exorcize the virus.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Reservation for locals aimed at poll victory

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister recently announced that the State government would make necessary legal provisions to reserve government jobs for local people. Reservation of any kind has an emotive value for its beneficiaries and the so government decision may give comfort to some people, but many of them think that this decision of MP Chief Minister is beneficial only for his own party in the next elections because it is very important for the BJP and political parties to please the voters. Reservations have always been linked to politics in every State, there is no harm in integrating a reservation system in recruitment process for selected sections of jobs.

Khushbu Ved, Hyderabad