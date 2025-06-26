MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th June 2025

Bar and bench should foster mutual respect

This is with reference to the article “Justice ‘s haven- Courtroom of dignity and cooperation spirit” (THI, June 25). In a democratic country like India, courts play a crucial role in the protection of human rights and safeguarding fundamental rights. Bar-bench refers to the cordial relationship between judges and advocates. Judges are expected to treat advocates with courtesy, respect and fairness recognizing their crucial role in the administration of justice. At the same time the primary role of advocates is to represent clients in legal proceedings, while also upholding the law. If judges and advocates start respecting each other and act as per their conscience, courts will certainly become haven to all who approach.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli-627002

No need for complainants to visit govt offices

I wonder why people with myriad representations and complaints are asked to come to the Secretariat or government office, in the first place. Administration can get a boost by putting all people-related issues and services online, so that they need not run around offices for resolving their genuine issues. With millions of illiterates around, such online centres can function on a regular basis near colonies and community halls with technical experts manning them. This can help people save precious time and money and also ensure that their woes are redressed by the concerned departments. That is the hallmark of good governance.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Naidu govt must prioritise welfare schemes

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has completed an eventful one year in office. Despite challenges, the government has made significant strides in development, attracting investments worth Rs 9.34 lakh crore and generating 8.5 lakh jobs. Construction of Amaravati capital is also on track. However, the government needs to focus on welfare schemes, such as free bus travel to women and financial assistance to farmers. By plugging leakages and targeting benefits to those in need, the government can reduce the financial burden of welfare schemes.

Sridevi Tejaswani K, Hyderabad

Why leave alone Justice Varma?

What is surprising even after finding huge unaccounted currency in the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma is the absence of action against him despite the damning evidence. In the light of Article 50 which nowhere says judges are above law and 124 (4) clearly laying down the procedure for impeachment of a judge, Justice Varma has clearly committed a criminal breach of trust by hoarding ill-gotten cash in his home. Since judiciary is meant to be the final recourse for justice and the Parliament having powers to impeach a judge under Article 124(4), it is time criminal prosecution of Justice Verma is taken up on an urgent basis as provided by the Constitution.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3