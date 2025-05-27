MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th May 2025

Spare a thought for the suffering BPL lot

India has become the world’s fourth largest economy, sooner than later. Despite concerted efforts by the forces inimical to India, especially engineered by Pakistan, India’s economy continued its surge to pip Japan and take the fourth spot in the rankings. Amid the ‘hail Modi’ slogans, many people are oblivious of the sufferings of millions of poor people, who are deprived of life’s necessities. The rich are having a field day in our country and NPAs are being written off by banks. The fourth largest economy status is no doubt laudable, but it makes no sense as people are getting the benefits of a large economy. I hope the NDA government at the Centre will focus on the poverty alleviation schemes and lift all BPL families out of misery.

Govardhana Myneedu, MG Road, Vijayawada

Indian economy on the right track

India has officially surpassed Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world. It is a good augury, especially considering that the rise in economic growth is likely to push the country to the third spot in the next three years. The Union government has set a roadmap to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, from the current $3.6 trillion. This can help in strengthening geo-political ties with the rest of the world.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

No benefits on the ground

India’s leap to the world’s fourth-largest economy is a milestone—but it remains a mirage for the masses? While our GDP climbs, the ground-realities paint a different picture: jobless graduates, rural distress, and widening inequality. Yes, we’re celebrating in boardrooms, but what about the daily wagers and farmers, who feel no ripple of this ‘growth’. It’s time we give economic justice the same limelight as fiscal rankings. Policymakers must stop chasing global applause and start uplift of those in the grassroots. Let’s stop treating development as a number game and start asking: development for whom? Until the prosperity graph reflects the lives of the poorest, the tricolour of success remains incomplete.

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai

India’s giant leap must be sustained

India becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy is not just about numbers. It reflects the nation’s determination, clear vision, and steady progress. Overtaking Japan is a strong sign that India just does not dream but knows that it can realise those dreams. The latest milestone reminds us to trust our potential, improve our systems, and use healthy dissatisfaction as fuel for growth. Today’s global and political climate favours India, but the real challenge is to maintain this pace. If we continue with the same spirit, India can lead not just economically, but also socially, educationally, and technologically. This is more than just development—it’s the making of history.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

Millions of BPL families still languish

On the face of it, Nithi Aayog asserting that India has emerged as the fourth largest economy is a good sign. Even more delightful is that it can surpass Germany to take the third spot within the next three years. However, in this celebratory mood, let us not ignore the plight of the teeming millions in the BPL category. There is hardly any scope for their economic well-being.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Collective approach needed to tackle Corona onslaught

Just as the country was bouncing back from the pain and suffering inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are once again staring at a fresh outbreak of the dreaded disease. In this grim situation, it is important to take precautionary measures from now onwards. The figures of Corona victims are increasing every day, and we cannot fight Corona by relying on the government alone. Every person has a responsibility towards combating this menace. Being cautious and vigilant is the need of the hour. There should be a collective approach in curtailing the spread of Corona in India.

Arvind Rawal, Jhabua (MP)