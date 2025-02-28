MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th Feb 2025

Graft charges against politicos only for politics?

Ever since the Delhi Liquor Scam came to the fore, it was clear that some AAP leaders, Delhi government officials and liquor vendors as well as manufacturers got benefited out of the ‘deal’. However, despite keeping Manish Sisodia in jail for over two years and arresting a few others including Arvind Kejriwal (then CM if Delhi) and Kavita MLC/BRS), investigating agencies viz, ED and CBI failed to provide solid evidence against the accused till date. While making allegations, they speak as if the accused would be convicted, but nothing of that sort happens in a large majority of the cases. The politicians in India are perhaps playing friendly matches and are making the spectators (common people) the quintessential fools.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Address delimitation fears of South

It’s good that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tried to alleviate the fear of Southern states about the likely loss of parliamentary seats in the next delimitation process. The freeze on the number of seats in parliament ends in 2026. The exercise of delimitation should be based on the new census, which would be ready by that time. The new delimitation commission will have to either freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats further at 543, or increase it to above 850, if the increased population is an indication any. There will be representational disadvantage in Lok Sabha to the states that performed well in population control. So, it’s time for the parliament to think out of the box and sort out the issue that causes much apprehension in the minds of people.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Celebrate spirit of scientific innovation

India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman. Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, a pioneering physicist, made a lasting impact on science with his discovery of the Raman Effect, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. His relentless pursuit of knowledge and dedication to research significantly influenced India’s scientific progress, inspiring visionaries like Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. His groundbreaking work has led to remarkable advancements across multiple disciplines.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

***

The theme for this year is “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for VIKSIT Bharat.” The theme provides the outline of the course of action for seminars and discussions to be held at the Vigyan Bhawan. National Science Day was first observed in 1987. It is celebrated across the country in schools, colleges, and universities.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

***

History shows that the Renaissance in 14th century Europe was driven by scientific revolutions, leading to the modernization of European nations. For any country to become developed, strong, and modern, it must be built on the foundation of science and innovation. Scientific advancements have played a crucial role in healthcare, education, infrastructure, space exploration, defense, and technology. Now is the time to adopt the vision of “Jai Vigyan” and “Jai Anusandhan” and work towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch (Gujarat)

Heed SC call on waste segregation

Re: Editorial “Swachh Bharat Mission needs to be people-driven” (Feb 27). Like charity, Swachh also begins from home is only the ultimate panacea for safe disposal of wastes and as well help keep the surroundings clean. In this context, initiative must come from people in segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes before disposing it. The Supreme Court’s observation that categorising domestic waste as per municipal byelaws that mandate segregation, stored, storage, delivery should serve as an eye-opener to people because it clearly drives home the point that dumping in the open or disposing them violating the rules spells harm to the environment.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Maha Kumbh – A massive spiritual spectacle

The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj was not only a spiritual gathering but a demonstration in universal brotherhood - love and vision. The massive ‘Anna khestras’ at different locations catered to the requirement of food to visiting devotees. The Kumbh witnessed a temporary shelter for senior citizens; with health care facilities that included eye care to the have-nots visiting Kumbh. The government even arranged for holy dip for the jail inmates in UP to avail the celestial occasion. In short Maha Kumbh proved a binding factor for the community with the ‘Sanatan’ factor ingrained in the Indian psyche.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

Curtains are down on the mammoth 45-day-long Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. Pilgrims and believers across the world took the holy dip at Sangam. It is interesting that each devotee felt thrilled at the unique experience despite the unprecedented crow that the Maha Kumbh witnessed. The crowd far surpassed the expected 45 crore to 66 crore despite travails to reach the bathing areas warranting a long walk of 16 to 20 kms that the town folks cheerfully endured.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad