MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th October 2024

Hoaxers now targeting Tirupati hotels

This refers to the news of a series of bomb threats sent by e-mail to four hotels in Tirupati that triggered widespread panic in the temple town. The threats targeted three hotels along the Tirumala bypass road and another at Ramanuja Circle, leaving residents and pilgrims anxious. No explosives or suspicious items were found in the search. The hotels in Tirupati have come under hoax bomb calls, in line with the airlines companies of India of similar threats for the past two weeks.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Team India’s WTC ranking under cloud

India crashed to their first Test series defeat at home in 12 years, with Mitchell Santner once again exposing their struggles against quality spin bowling. The crushing 113-run loss in the second match has shaken the team’s top position in the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma’s team faces a tricky battle if it is to qualify for the World Test Championship final. New Zealand ended its 12-year winning streak at home in a spectacular fashion.

R Tejaswini Reddy, Hyderabad

Trudeau’s new move as ratings fall

Cut in Canadian immigration quota was necessitated because the Trudeau’s government did not get the balance right when it bolstered immigration post-pandemic to address labour shortage. Trudeau’s political future was in jeopardy due to issues arising out of large-scale immigration. The causes explained by Trudeau on the “cut” are superficial in nature. Canada is still a white dominated country and hence Trudeau has to tread the immigration path rather very carefully in order to safeguard his political interests.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

Canada’s recent tightening of its immigration policies comes as little surprise in light of its current challenges, including unemployment, a housing crisis, and slowed economic growth. As India’s recalled High Commissioner has remarked, the allure of opportunities abroad often hides complex realities. For Indian families, this serves as a reminder to carefully consider the environment into which they are sending their children for studies. Risks include not only potential exposure to radicalization but also the possibility of being caught in a struggling economy that may not fulfill their aspirations.

Kattamreddy Ananth Rupesh, Visakhapatnam

Railway line a great boost to Amaravati

We must welcome the Union Cabinet green signal to the Amaravati railway line at a cost of ₹ 2,245 crore. The proposed railway line will connect the capital city of Amaravati with major metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The line is very useful for Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam ports besides catering to transport of farm products and industrial goods. It also benefits the pilgrims visiting Amaravati stupam, Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, Undavalli Caves, Dhayana Budha statue etc.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

Declare a public holiday on November 1

Andhra Pradesh is the first linguistic State to be formed in the country on November 1, 1956. The celebrations of the AP Formation Day were stopped by the Telugu Desam government after the bifurcation of the State in 2014 as a sign of protest. Though the previous Jagan government did resume the fete in 2020, holiday was not declared for educational and commercial establishments. It’s time the State government restores it and takes a cue from our neighbouring states.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

Statue making a huge fiscal profligacy

A poor nation like India should priotise to satiate hunger of the poor, then spend on statues. (Revanth seeks Opposition help in making Telangana great, dated 26.10.24). The idea of Revanth Reddy to build a giant Bapu statue is needless of the times. There are enough statues in India that stand tall to tell the stories of the great men. Bapu himself would not have approved of such profligacy, when the nation is ridden deep down in external debts.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Let Khalistan be carved out of Canada

Canada supports the Khalistan movement due to several factors. Canada has strong legal protections for freedom of speech and assembly allowing individuals or groups to express their views, including those advocating Khalistan. The Sikh diaspora in Canada is one of the largest and most influential outside India and has significant influence in its politics, being a big vote bank. Canada is roughly three times larger in area than India with only 38 million population. Therefore, Canada, can allow ‘Khalistan’ to be formed in it, to prove the world that how strongly they honour the will of its citizens.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad