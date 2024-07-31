MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st July 2024

Wayanad landslides expose lack of preventive steps

The massive landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad constitute a terrible natural disaster, the full scale of which is yet to be fully comprehended or assessed. The disaster sites were a picture of extensive damage and grief and gloom. Roads, bridges and houses have vanished without a trace. It was frightening to look at the huge boulders carried by the ferocious gush of floodwater. Mundakkai and Chooralmala bore the brunt of the landslides. It was telling that the rescue personnel were retrieving bodies while searching for survivors. Some affected places still remain inaccessible to the rescue crew to save the trapped survivors, many of them might have sustained injuries. In this situation, time is of the essence.

The number of people who lost their lives in this natural calamity could rise and become far more than the figures officially stated now. It is a great mystery of nature that the monsoon, on the positive side, replenishes rivers and groundwater and, on the negative side, causes widespread death and destruction. Wayanad’s proneness to fatal landslides during the monsoon season is well known. Still, sad to note, nothing could be done to prevent the loss of life. The unpredictability of landslides and the time of their occurrence cannot be cited to justify doing nothing to reduce vulnerability and save lives. Ecologists and climatologists hold that the implementation of Madhav Gadgil’s recommendations could have prevented the multiple landslides or at least reduced their intensity.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

The tragic and unexpected landslides that occurred in Wayanad’s Meppadi area of Chooralmala have already claimed more than 110 lives, and the death toll is likely to go up as more bodies are being unearthed from the heaped mud and collapsed buildings in the area. It is said that the landslide occurred three times in succession; as such a wide area comes under its sway. Indian Military and other agencies connected to natural disaster are carrying out rescue and relief work on a war footing and is likely to take several days owing to unabated rains and thick slush of mud in the area. Couple of bridges that are the lifeline in the region are washed away and the army is in the process of laying out pontoon bridges to speed up relief measures.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Indian defence on fire path

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme is apparently a means to the Government to reduce benefits to soldiers. (Rahul misleading nation over Agnipath: Rajnath Singh, 30.7.24). They become ineligible for pension, canteen and other facilities and that will reduce burden on exchequer. What is logic behind keeping commissioned officers exempted? Can national security be compromised by keeping the defence forces demotivated, denying their share of benefits? The Defence Minister must also come clear on the benefits to martyrs, apart from insurance compensation. As rightly demanded by LoP, there must be a debate on ‘Agnipath’ scheme in Parliament.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.

Incredible performance by Manu Bhaker

Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for Winning the Bronze Medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Event at the Paris Olympics. It is the second medal for Manu Bhaker and also for India. It is a historic moment in Indian Sports and the entire Nation is proud of them. Manu Bhaker displayed amazing calm and composure throughout the match and kept motivating Sarabjot to give his best .Her journey since Tokyo Olympics has been inspirational. This remarkable achievement marks a new milestone in India’s Olympic History .This Victory will motivate a new generation of young athletes of India .With this medal glory,the Shooting squad has set the bar high for India .We also Congratulate their Families ,Coaches and the Indian Sports Fraternity for their unwavering support .This demonstrates that with the right training and infrastructure, Indian Athletes can shine at the World stage .Looking Forward to more medals for India at the Paris Olympics.

Parimala G Tadas, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

***

India’s medal tally in Olympics opened by Manu Bhaker is an moment of pride and celebration for every Indian. Her Bbronze medal will bring evangelism for all the Indian athletes who are in fray at the Olympics in Paris 2024. Manu Bhaker opened the medal tally for India and her medal is a positive push for all the athletes. We wish that Indian athletes get more medals and surpass the medal figures of last Olympic season. Millions of Indian aspirations are associated with our Olympic players and we hope that more podium finishes will come to India.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur