MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd September 2025

BRS power struggle out in the open

The suspension of BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), has exposed the widening rifts within the family that dominates the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Once seen as a cohesive political force, the Rao family is now grappling with internal rivalries over succession and control. Kavitha’s suspension, coming against the backdrop of corruption allegations and a shrinking political base, underscores how competing ambitions are eroding the party’s unity. Insiders suggest that the tussle is less about ideology and more about positioning for leadership in a party that has struggled since losing power in Telangana. What was once projected as a regional powerhouse now faces the dual challenge of weakened grassroots support and a divided first family, making its revival an increasingly uphill task.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-560056

New twist to succession ‘war’ in BRS

Ever since MLC K Kavitha was arrested for alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam, cracks started developing in the BRS, whose chief is her father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). It precipitated in May this year when Kavitha wrote a letter to KCR resenting the reported soft attitude towards BJP and corruption within the party leadership. It erupted into a major crisis when Kavitha blamed senior leaders T Harish Rao and Santosh for the KLIS fiasco. In a new twist to the drama, she was on Tuesday suspended from the BRS for anti-party activities. Quit apparently, decks seem to have been cleared for her jumping on to the Congress bandwagon. Obviously, Kavitha has been drifting away from BRS even as K T Rama Rao (KTR) was deftly strategizing his moves to keep his sister away from the core politics of BRS. In any case, ‘palace’ politics has swallowed yet another rising politician due to succession priorities-son over daughter!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Need to protect privacy and press freedom

This refers to the piece in the editorial page (Sept 2) “DPDP Act: Journalists’ have every right to seek Centre’s clarifications”. As a journalism student, the anxieties expressed by the media fraternity are not at all misplaced. Around the world, countries are struggling to balance privacy rights with press freedom. The European Union’s GDPR, for instance, has a clear “public interest” exemption for journalism, while also enforcing accountability on data processors. India’s DPDP Act must evolve similarly, ensuring privacy without silencing the watchdogs of democracy. Another concern often overlooked is the concentration of power in government-appointed bodies. If exemptions for journalism are left to discretionary approvals rather than clearly defined safeguards, the law may become a tool for selective targeting. What is needed is a transparent, independent oversight mechanism so that privacy laws cannot be twisted into instruments of censorship. Privacy and accountability are not for opposing values; they strengthen each other when laws are crafted with foresight.

Sukruti Paturi, Hyderabad

When tradition meets responsibility

The sight of Lord Ganesha idols being immersed in water bodies is a tradition that unites hearts and colours the city with devotion, while bringing alive Hyderabad. But along with the prayers, musical beats and joyous processions, comes a greater responsibility-ensuring that faith flows smoothly, without descending into chaos. Divinity should never end up in traffic snarls or polluted lakes. Yet, the real success lies not just in GHMC’s arrangements but in the discipline of devotees. When every organizer ensures idols reach immersion points on time, when every devotee remembers to keep the roads clear, and when every citizen treats eco-friendly celebration as sacred, only then will Ganesh Chaturthi truly become a festival of harmony.

Kalisetti Soumya, Hyderabad.

Drug trafficking through courier apps is dreadful

It is highly concerning to know that students use courier apps to deliver drugs in the city. (“Using courier apps for drug trafficking a growing concern”, THI Sept 2) The services of instant door-to-door delivery through apps like Rapido, Uber, Porter were introduced to make the courier services faster and easier for the people, not expecting the negative impact it would have on the public. It is deeply saddening to see students misusing technology for drug trafficking. It not only jeopardizes their own future but also casts a shadow on the nation’s progress. One hopes that the aggregators will implement strict delivery rules and ensure that such illegalities are not allowed to thrive.

Kashmira Konduparty, St Francis College for Women