MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th November 2020

Hard-hitting editorial

Hearty congratulations to The Editor for communicating the heartburn of Telugu people. The editorial very correctly analysed prevailing situation in Telugu States. Congress hurriedly introduced Telangana bill, BJP leaders shouted from roof of Parliament for 10 years SCS to AP. Congress was out of office later and the BJP leaders conveniently forgot election promised made in Tirupati. BJP leader simply said that he asked for 10years SCS in the heat of situation but he knew it was a jumla.

Enough damage was done during 4 years long Honeymoon TDP had with BJP. 1 year Dharmaagraham of TDP after miscarriage or mismarriage resulted in exit of TDP. YSRCP, in spite of having full knowledge about sanctity of temporary relationships is trying to be in good terms with ex-partner of TDP? Telugu pride and long-term Telugu interests are at stake due to temporary interests of leaders. It's very good of THI to express the concerns of Telugu people, be they in Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu or anywhere.

G Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad

Dhaba dhamaka



It is sad that because of the Youtuber the Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad in Malviya Nagar in Delhi drew a large number of customers to his eatery. In fact after seeing the news story, I was feeling happy that someone who was in distress would happily continue to run his eatery. It seems some greedy family member or vested interest person is attempting to misguide him and in the process spoiling the image of someone who has come to his help. Is this because the owner got too much publicity suddenly which has changed his behaviour? No wonder many public spirited citizens are wary of helping those in distress due to fear of such accusations.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Use latest mikes on SVBC channel



The daily classical music and dance performance on the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel began as a daily offering to the Kaliyuga deity on the Nada Nee Rajanam stage. Despite performing on such an important stage, outdated mikes of yesteryears are used by the SVBC channel. Especially when the artists show the protagonists in close-up most of their faces are covered by that mikes, with which the audience are missing to see the faces of the artists. We urge the SVBC channel heads to use the latest remote micro-mikes and to put an end to the large stand mikes now in use.

C V R Krishna, Hyderabad

Horrible crime



The shooting of 22 innocent students, including 10 women, at the Kabul University in Afghanistan is a horrific act. Two gunmen fired a volley of bullets and took dozens of hostages after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the campus. The attack marked the second time in less than two weeks the terrorists targeted an educational institution in the capital. With violence surging across Afghanistan and the Islamic State group claiming responsibility for the attack, the Afghan authorities would do well to be on their toes.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Covid-19 and banking sector



The ex-governors of RBI while releasing a book titled "Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy" by Tamal Bandyopadhyay opined that the problem of rising of NPAs in the banking industry is real and big. The present pandemonium has a great effect on the NPA,the actual rise of NPAs as of March 2021 will be known at the end of the financial year 2021 will definitely be an unhealthy one. The government as well as RBI are aware of this fact, but the efforts of reducing them are not adequate. On one hand the government was unable to provide capital to the PSBs as its finances are scuppered and on the other the credit disbursal was shrinker which paves the way to losses.

Instead of thinking seriously of NPAs management the government amalgamated the banks which is not at all the need of the hour except raising the work of the banks as was opined by many experts. As Dr Y.V.Reddy said the pandemic has put a great strain on the financial sector and the fiscal problem spills over on to the banking.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram