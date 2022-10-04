MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th October 2022

BRS to challenge disguised dictatorship

The supremo of TRS party is not unaware of the factuality of other regional and national political parties which are not fully executing their consensus to join on one platform to challenge the mighty Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 hustings. No welcome gestures are observed throughout India. No groundwork made so far to open its premises with suitable and reliable cadres state-wise. Under these deficient and defaulting conditions, how and on what strength and strategy, can the newborn BRS survive the incubator stage? However, one can appreciate the daring decision evinced by TRS suzerain to counter the disguised dictatorship.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

It is like a bolt from the blue as the ECI announced bypoll schedule to Munugode by election in TS along with by-elections of 5 states. The schedule may queer pitch for TRS in converting TRS into BRS. Now the by-election would be the last election for TRS as a regional party. Rajagopala Reddy is going to contest there as BJP candidate which stood third position in the 2018 elections. Pallvai Sravanthi Reddy is the Congress candidate whose father late Govarthan Reddy represented five times from there. TRS has not yet officially announced its candidate even as other parties are busy chalking out their plans so as to win the election. In fact the fortunes of ruling party may not depend on the outcome of the poll results, but it wants to show that no force can stop it from coming to power for third time.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR Dt, AP

KCR wants to launch his own national party on the auspicious Dasara Day. He is targeting farmers across the country to give the best farm policies. His main focus is on women, youth, BC, SC, and ST people. Changing from TRS to BRS, it will have definitely a negative impact on Telangana State as the basic sentimental name of Telangana is changing into Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi. Other opposition leaders are not taking KCR very seriously and his efforts look to be one-sided. The Congress prospects will certainly improve in Telangana State. Many analysts feel that KCR may not be successful in his attempts.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Whither spirit of sportsmanship?

As ordained by the rules of a game, it is a pre-known fact that one of the two teams is bound to lose and the other to win. Each team tries to put its best foot forward and nevertheless, emotions run high, but a spirit of true sportsmanship, of course, with the aid of the law enforcing machinery too can greatly avoid or mitigate untoward consequences. The massive stampede that took place at a football stadium in Indonesia, resulting in the loss of at least 125 precious lives, perhaps goes as the worst ever stampede so far. It is a severe blot on the philosophy of true spirit of sportsmanship.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Centre's policies keep hurting



The central government always talks about the 'nation' but unfortunately it has no concern for the welfare of citizens. The way the government has gone on increasing the 'gas cylinder costs' is an ample proof in that direction. FM talks of ' increase in investment reliefs' but I don't understand where the money for investments is for most of the people? With increasing costs of residence, the costs of health maintenance and other survival costs, it is practically a 'zero surplus' for most of the people to save and that is the only reason why our banking industry is witnessing a steep drop in savings rate for several months. Any decision quoting 'welfare' is only politically motivated because politics is always run by the haves and not 'have-nots.'

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Netas chary of following Gandhiji

This refers to Hans eloquent editorial "Practising Gandhism? Not for our netas" (Oct 3). Peace, non-violence and truth are apt synonyms to Gandhism. These epitomes are being used as aphorisms or maxims only to praise father of the nation but absolutely not for putting into practice by our netas as corruption, violence, hatred, etc., are ransacking the nation. Albert Einstein was right in saying about Gandhi that in future, people will not believe that this person in flesh and blood ever lived on earth. Coming to Lal Bahadur Shastri, though he was thin, short, soft and simple, he exhibited unexpected courage, valour and versatility in Indo-Pak war in 1965. Both the statesmen Gandhi and Shastri born on the same day and month died of bullet and mysterious heart attack are now reminisced combinedly by Hans timely.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad