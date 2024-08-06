MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th August 2024

India should carefully watch Bangla developments

The popular uprising against the government inBangladesh has forced Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country. The scenes in Dhaka, especially in her erstwhile residence, looked like a replay of those in Colombo a few years ago. There was a groundswell of opinion against Sheikh Hasina for turning increasingly authoritarian and failing to tackle rising unemployment and escalating prices. No doubt she has done a lot to lift millions out of poverty and accelerate GDP growth. However, one big mistake she made was that she made democracy and human rights peripheral to economic growth. She misused state institutions to entrench her hold on power. She failed to realize that autocracy has a shelf life and does not last long. One hopes that the formation of an interim government overseen by the army takes steps for the restoration of genuine democracy as early as possible.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

This is a sad end to the democratically elected Awami League in Bangladesh, in the wake of protest against reservation for freedom fighters and other backwards groups as in India, in which more than 100 agitators were killed in the police firing. The role of BNP and other pro-Pakistan elements in the agitation cannot be ruled out as Sheik Hasina strived for the development and economic progress of Bangladesh . It is sad to witness the vandalism being meted to the statues of Banga Bandhu Sheik Mujibur Rehman is very distressing in Bangladesh.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

This could be a positive sign for a brighter future. On Sunday, fierce clashes in Bangladesh resulted in the deaths of 91 people, and last month, around 150 demonstrated against the government’s failure to address conflicts. This illustrates that the government had been too arrogant and stubborn to describe. While other countries make every effort to protect their nations, the Bangladeshi government seems to lack concern for its people. It is not rocket science to implement a few amendments in the quota system, but the government’s behavior has been intolerable. This not only impacts economic growth but also exacerbates poverty. There is hope for a prompt restoration of stability in the neighboring country.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

***

The impact may affect Indian border especially Bengal border. In India, the Ministry of External Affairs has advised all citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh and those already there to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission in Dhaka. The repercussions may see the influx of refugees from the neighbouring country and that may create a cause for chaos and confusion.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Bengladesh’s PM Hazina fled the country after fierce public protest against quota system for government jobs saw heavy violence, compelling the military to step in. It assures formation of interim government. The pPresent development marked fall of Hasina’s 15 year rule. Relations with western countries are strained since they alleged violations of human right and press freedom. India should be highly cautious or concerned over present happenings in neighbouring country.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

When will long pendency in courts end?

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in his address on Lok Adalat on August 3 expressed his displeasure on long delays in delivering justice in courts, stating that it has become a punishment to litigants. It is not a big news as many legal experts now and then are exposing such opinions. What is to be done for early disposal of cases? Delays are done in delivering judgments of due to excessive legal procedures and endless adjournments. This issue is not taken up seriously by courts and lawmakers for decades. Criminals are getting scot free in the absence of foolproof material evidence. CJI’s suggestion to get the cases settled through alternative means is belittling the judiciary.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad