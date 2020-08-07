MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th August 2020

More loans to MSMEs a bad idea

This refers to the report 'Liquidity to MSME rises to as bank loans cross Rs 1.38 lakh crore' (August 5). While giving again loans to the MSMEs which are heavily indebted, banks should be very careful that this loans don't add to debt problems and also very careful that banks when lend more to this entities don't use it as a way to find out the money back to themselves to bail out the bad loans given in past. What really needs to improve MSME's is business conditions is stronger growth as we come out of this recession and also looking at this situation, finding ways to give them debt relief rather than additional debt. Restructure the debt they already have. Interestingly, banks are giving loans to MSMEs who already had loans. What about the MSMEs who have no loans or finding ways to get loans.

Vikas Panchareddy, Hyderabad

People's welfare should be priority, not temple

The inaugural or Bhumi Pooja of Ram Mandir in Aayodhya happened on August 5. People have fought for this for many years and finally won, the government of Uttar Pradesh set a budget of more than Rs 500 crore for a number of development and projects in Ayodhya, but right now there are more than 22,000 active cases of Covid-19 in the State. People are suffering and are unable to handle the pandemic all by themselves. Here we can see the priorities of the government where the government is ready to spend Rs 500 crore for Ram Mandir and not enough for the medical and other required facilities for the people suffering from coronavirus or for native migrants. Sure, people have been fighting for Ram Mandir for decades but there is a time for everything. In these pandemic times, the first priority of the government should be their people, not Ram Mandir.

K Nikitha Rachel Melissa, Tarnaka, Secunderabad

Political agenda behind Ram Mandir

On August 5, it became clear that political agenda, rather than religious worship, was behind the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On August 5 last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35 A. This year on the same day, people of Jammu and Kashmir were preparing to observe Black Day in protest against the removal of special status. The government and even common people knew about this since a long time ago. The government performed Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 to suppress voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The government knows very well that in this modern age, the best way to suppress the voice is to shut down the internet and not give the media a chance to raise voice. Bhumi Pujan was performed to divert the attention of the media from Jammu and Kashmir so that all the media of the country would focus only on Ayodhya. They should not get a chance to cover news related to Jammu and Kashmir. It is not just this year. Now every year in the future, the whole Indian media and all Indians will term August 5 as Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Day and not as Black Day for Jammu and Kashmir. The government also succeeded in implementing its agenda. Apart from Ayodhya throughout the day, not a single news was seen on television channels. The most shameful thing is the fact that the media of our country was so engrossed in covering Ayodhya that it did not feel the need to show the news of fire in Covid hospital in Ahmedabad.

Narayan Hari, Chandigarh