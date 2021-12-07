MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2021

Botched-up op most unfortunate

The loss of 14 innocent lives in Nagaland due to a botched-up operation by the paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, is most unfortunate. The civilians were said to be mistakenly taken as insurgents by the forces due to intelligence failure and were being fired at first and a retaliatory response by local people followed later, culminating in the loss of lives to 14 people. Now, the insurgents may take advantage of the situation to mobilise the sentiments of local people against the Indian State. An immediate inquiry into the unfortunate incident and generous help to the kin of the killed persons would ease the situation there. Meanwhile, the opposition parties should support the government in its endeavour to bring back tranquility in Nagaland.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Incredible feat by Azaz Patel



The Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripting history by becoming the third bowler in the 144-year history of test cricket, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to take all the 10 wickets in India's first inning in the second test played at Mumbai is a remarkable and incredible feat. It will be no doubt deeply etched in the minds of cricket lovers for generations to come. Despite the amazing feat by Ajaz Patel, New Zealand failing to defend the total and crumbling to record the lowest ever test score by any team on Indian soil placed India in a comfortable position to win the test and series.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

TS govt leaves vendors high and dry

This is to inform you that the Telangana finance department has not been making any payments to vendors for the last three months, even after getting the budgets and token numbers and NOC from District Collectors. Why are they delaying and what is the reason, we do not understand. CM and Finance Minister should look into the matter and help make payments in time. No one listening to our plight.

Suresh Pentam, Hyderabad

A great journalist is lost



Veteran journalist Vinod Dua's death is a great loss to the journalism world. He was a well-known Hindi television journalist and programme director, honoured with Padma Shri. He was an anchor, political commentator, election analyst, producer and director. He was an irreverent and fearless journalist. In his over 42 years journalist career, he always spoke truth to power. He fought fiercely for press freedom and civil liberties. Throughout his life and journalist career, he fought and opposed any government move that was against the independence of power. RIP.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.

Kudos to govt schoolteachers



Kudos to small town boy Parag Agarwal who has joined the league of Satya Nadela, Sundar Pitchai and many others for making a mark globally for reaching the position of CEO of social media giant Twitter. Quite often people look down upon the government school and question the talents of teachers in such schools. A month back, Air Chief Marshal Viveka Ram Chaudhury who took over as the Chief of IAF completed his schooling from BHEL Higher Secondary School, Hyderabad. The new CEO of Twitter completed his studies from Atomic Energy Central School and Junior College in Mumbai. Though Parag has reached this level by sheer hard work, the teachers of AECS need to be complimented for helping him reach the level where he stands today. Incidentally, the well-known playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is also a product of the same school. AECS schools across India cater to all strata of children irrespective of the educational qualifications or status in DAE establishments or outside, helping children understand the real world better.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Ashwin, the real match winner



For a cricketer who has been so extraordinarily successful, Ravichandran Ashwin hardly gets the universal applause, even in his own country. India's record making off-spinner has perfectly expressed the fears experience by sportspersons during the pandemic and lockdown 2020 by expressing he was standing at the crossroads and was not sure of another opportunity to play tests for the country. With Kohli playing his dirty politics, it was just survival of the fittest. He had been relegated as a one format bowler as India chose different spin options in white ball cricket. The way Ashwin roared back to reclaim his place in every format of the game should form an example worth emulating for all.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai