MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2025

‘Professionalism’ piece reads well

The recent article on the misdefinition of professionalism in India resonated deeply. It’s high time we stop “paying lip service” to professionalism and focus on substance over style. As the saying goes, “It’s not just about wearing the crown, but about being the king.” We need to redefine professionalism, emphasizing integrity, accountability, and effective communication. Let’s not “judge a book by its cover” or confuse employment with professionalism. Instead, let’s focus on building a culture of excellence, where “actions speak louder than words.”

Sridevi Tejaswani K, Secunderabad

Winning the perception war

Apropos the edit ‘Gen. Chauhan’s candour..’ as a military force Pakistan is no match for India. However in these times of the social media, building perceptions is another kind of war and sadly at least in the matter of perceptions; India is not a clear winner. Much will depend on how successful the Indian delegates have been in getting other nations around the Indian response to the Pahalgam killings. The CDS would have been better advised to have the press conference on damage to the Indian aircraft in India rather than Singapore. The Indian government was trying hard to cover up the losses but in the present times of instant communication it is hard to hide anything. In a war, there will always be losses and it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Why have another tree plantation drama?

The NDA-government led by TDP organised “Neeru-Chettu” programme in AP during 2014-19 and ‘made’ the State one of most greenest in the country!?! Why do we need another tree plantation programme in the name of Vana Mahostavam, that too five crore plants in one year? Already, we the people of AP are enjoying (sic) the green cover ‘provided’ by CBN & Co! Another 5 cr plants means the landscape will be occupied by the trees leaving less space for us poor souls to live on in AP! The “Neeru-Chettu” was a big scam during 2014-19 and now CBN is at it again to loot the exchequer yet again, because of the inherent lacunae in the programme itself! The system is not equipped to perfectly monitor the plantation programme, start to finish, i.e. from A to Z. As such pilferage or pillage is writ large on the face of this programme leading to a cursory implementation, that fails at every level. A totally corrupt system in AP would only make it worse! CBN & Co should concentrate more on creation of wealth and employment by improving infrastructure and attracting “real” not ‘brokered’ investors for establishing industries for that missing overall development of the State.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Maintain transparency on Covid status

As the saying goes, “Prevention is better than cure.” With the surge in Covid cases, it’s essential to “nip the problem in the bud” by ensuring transparent reporting and setting up effective testing protocols. While the government has a robust system in place, the underreporting of cases and fatalities is a cause for concern. Let’s “get our ducks in a row” and prioritize accurate data collection to inform policy interventions. By doing so, we can “stem the tide” of this pandemic and be better prepared for future health emergencies.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Ram Mandir gains more popularity

The consecration ceremony of Raja Ram and other deities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is welcoming. The auspicious ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, where new deities idols had been established at the first floor, is going to be new centre of attraction for the devotees as well as the tourist. So far, after its formulation, Ram Temple is already the cynosure among the devotees. The grandeur temple complex, the ritual of Lord Ram idols Surya tilak and the auspicious ambience attracts the visitor to dip in the holy serenity of the divine powers. Meanwhile the installation of new idols is welcoming in the Ram temple complex.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur